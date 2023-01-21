College hockey: Sciba becomes Union women’s hockey all-time winningest coach

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. — Josh Sciba became Union College’s all-time winningest women’s college hockey coach when the Dutchwomen beat Harvard 3-1 in ECAC Hockey action on Saturday at Bright Landry Center.

The victory was the 37th for Sciba, surpassing Claudia Asano Barcomb. Sciba is in his seventh season as the Dutchwomen’s head coach.

Union snapped a five-game losing streak.

Second-period goals by Carmen Merlo and Emily King helped the Dutchwomen snap a five-game losing streak.

Ellie Bard gave Harvard a 1-0 lead just over two minutes into the game.

The Dutchwomen grabbed a 2-1 lead in the second period. Carmen Merlo tied it at 2:02 of the second. Emilty King gave Union the lead with 7:16 remaining in the period.

Riley Walsh’s empty-net goal late in the third sealed the win and gave Union its first season series win over Harvard (1-0-1).

Union goalie Sophie Matsoukas stopped 33 shots.

Union 0 2 1 — 3

Harvard 1 0 0 — 1

First Period — 1, Harvard, Bayard (Ensley, Dorr), 2:04. Penalties — Union bench (too many players), 10:49; Hebert, Uni (hooking), 11:55.

Second Period — 2, Union, Merlo (Suitor, Kropp), 2:02. 3, Union, King (Adams), 12:44. Penalties — Della Rovere, Har (hooking), 5:43.

Third Period — 4, Union, Walsh, 18:31. Penalties — None.

Shots on Goal — Union 8-9-15 — 32. Harvard 15-10-9 — 34.

Power-play opportunities — Union 0 of 1; Harvard 0 of 2.

Goalies — Union, Matsoukas (34 shots-33 saves). Harvard, Pellicci (31-29).

A — 637.

Referees — Alexander Bergeron, Robert Cerilli. Linesmen — Chad Gouin, Jenny Cameron.

RPI 2, DARTMOUTH 1

HANOVER, N.H. — Hannah Price and Taylor Zahirnyi scored second-period goals to lift the Engineers past the Big Green at Thompson Arena.

RPI goalie Amanda Rampado made 32 saves.

RPI 0 2 0 — 2

Dartmouth 0 0 1 — 1

First Period — None. Penalties — Christof, RPI (body checking), 7:28; Kaiser, RPI (body checking), 10:36; Bachelor, Dar (body checking), 13:38.

Second Period — 1, RPI, Price (Kaiser, Wagner), 10:51. 2, RPI, Zahirnyi (Kaiser), 11:25. Penalties — Messner, Dar (slashing), 12:02; Byrun, RPI (holding), 17:47.

Third Period — 3, Dartmouth, Bowlby (Hill), 13:26. Penalties — Primomo, Dar (slashing), 4:40; Alexander, RPI (interference), 13:26; Jones, RPI (hitting from behind), 19:36.

Shots on Goal — RPI 6-10-7 — 23. Dartmouth 13-9-11 — 33.

Power-play opportunities — RPI 0 of 3; Dartmouth 0 of 5.

Goalies — RPI, Rampado (33 shots-32 saves). Dartmouth, Emerson (23-21).

A — 507.

Referees — Zachary Dupree, Michael St. Lawrence. Linesmen — Erica D’Errico, Haylee Mello.

MEN

RPI 4, ST. LAWRENCE 3 (OT)

TROY — Sutter Muzzatti scored his second goal of the game 1:53 into sudden-death overtime to give the Engineers a victory over the Saints at Houston Field House.

It was the second straight overtime win for RPI. Max Smolinski gave the Engineers a 3-2 OT win over Clarkson on Friday.

Cameron Buhl’s power-play goal 25 seconds into the second period gave St. Lawrence a 1-0 lead. Felikss Gavars made it 2-0 48 seconds into the third.

Ryan Mahshie triggered a three-goal outburst for RPI when he scored at 2:21. Muzzatti tied it less than three minutes later. Lauri Sertti’s power-play goal with 12:40 left gave the Engineers the lead.

Buhl tied it on a power-play goal 1:37 later.

St. Lawrence 0 1 2 0 — 3

RPI 0 0 3 1 — 4

First Period — None. Penalties — Salem, StL (interference), 5:11; Makowski, StL (interference), 14:03; Muzzatti, RPI (hooking), 19:39.

Second Period — 1, St. Lawrence, Buhl 4 (Cristall, Salem), :25 (pp). Penalties — Salem, StL (tripping), :51; McIsaac, RPI (tripping), 3:45; Agnew, RPI (boarding), 7:34; Steinmetz, StL (interference), 12:15; Mollica, StL (kneeing), 12:15.

Third Period — 2, St. Lawrence, Gavars 2 (Burgin, Dorrington), :48. 3, RPI, Mahshie 10 (Agnew, Evans), 2:21. 4, RPI, Muzzatti 5 (Gagnon, Brackett), 5:19. 5, RPI, Sertti 2 (Ardanaz, Gagnon), 7:20 (pp). 6, St. Lawrence, Buhl 5 (Salem, Boyer), 8:57 (pp). Penalties — Klee, RPI (tripping), 3:11; Makowski, StL (roughing), 6:03; McIssac, RPI (interference), 8:12.

Overtime — 7, RPI, Muzzatti 6 (Smolinski, Hallbauer), 1:53. Penalties — None.

Shots on Goal — St. Lawrence 7-7-9-0 — 23. RPI 5-4-11-1 — 21.

Power-play opportunities — St. Lawrence 0 of 3; RPI 0 of 5.

Goalies — St. Lawrence, Zetterquist (21 shots-17 saves). RPI, Miller (23-20).

A — 1,989.

Referees — William Brennan III, Anthony Dapuzzo. Linesmen — John Rey, Tim Daley.

