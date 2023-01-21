High schools: Shaker girls’ wrestlers among champs at King and Queen Bison Invitational

Shaker had a quartet of girls’ wrestlers win individual championships Saturday as the hosts of the King and Queen Bison Invitational, with side-by-side boys’ and girls’ tournaments taking place.

Shaker’s champions were Makenna Hoffman at 100 pounds, Kendall Harrington at 107, Cailan Drake at 114 and Elizabeth Williamson at 152.

Duanesburg/Schoharie’s Zoey Lints won the 145-pound girls’ championship, with Niskayuna/Schenectady’s Ella Gregg in second, while Tamarac’s Ragan Retell was first at 126 and Salem/Cambridge’s Alexandria Cary won the 138-pound crown. Mohonasen’s Julianna Harden took home second at 235.

In the boys’ tournament, Capital Region wrestlers taking home individual titles were Cobleskill-Richmondville’s Ashten Halely (110), Saratoga Springs’ Taylor Beaury (126), Schalmont’s Dylan Devine (132), Albany’s Tabriz Khetab (138), Fonda/Johnstown’s Owen Hicks (145), Hudson Falls’ Jesse Mullis (189), Colonie’s Jaydon Aquirre-Hamlin (215) and Warrensburg/Lake George’s Tristen Hitchcock (285).

Among the area runners-up were Mohonasen’s Vincent Graulau (102) and Nico Rivera (118), Cobleskill-Richmondville’s Luke Yorke (138), Amsterdam’s Renso Montalvo (152), Shaker’s Donovan Deguire (172) and Colonie’s Will Hotaling (285).

AMSTERDAM RALLIES FOR WIN

Amsterdam used a huge fourth-quarter rally to pull out a 71-63 Foothills Council boys’ basketball victory over Queensbury.

The Rams trailed 58-49 heading into the fourth quarter, but outscored Queensbury 22-5 in the final eight minutes. Ceasar Thompson led Amsterdam with 18 points, while Jhai Vellon scored 13, Victor Dueno scored 12 and both JaShean Vann and Alec Bartone scored 11. Trevon Bailey scored 16 and Chase Baker had 15 points for Queensbury.

Ravena-Coeymans-Selkirk was a 43-38 non-league winner against Johnstown, led by a 19-point effort from Nicholas Gibney. Johnstown was led by 14 points from Braden Jones and nine points from Elijah Jones.

Less than 24 hours after handing Ballston Spa its first loss of the season, Bethlehem beat Utica Academy of Science 56-48. Leading the Eagles were Kieran Barnes with 16 points, Caden Bernardo was 14 points and Braden LaClair with 12.

Bobby Chandler scored 19 points and Cyrus Matia scored 18 to lead Albany Academy’s 59-53 win over Glens Falls. Kellen Driscoll finished with a game-high 24 points for Glens Falls, which also got 13 points from Brody Holcomb.

Hoosic Valley’s Logan Reilly scored 23 points and reached 1,000 points for his career in an 87-55 win over Berne-Knox-Westerlo. Isaiah Eckler also scored 23 in the win, while B-K-W’s AJ Wright finished with a game-high 25 points and Dayne Coates scored 14.

SHENENDEHOWA FALLS IN OT

Carolina Williams put up 27 points, and both Ashley Ames and Alexa Barkley scored 11 points as Ichabod Crane girls’ basketball beat Mohonasen 68-42 in Colonial Council play.

Leading Mohonasen were Isabella Petrocci with 15 points, Isabella Clute with 14 points and Payton Whipple with 11 points.

Bri Carey scored 14 points, but Shenendehowa dropped a 53-52 overtime verdict in a non-league game against Simbsury (Conn.). Cam Wilders added nine points and Maya Carpenter scored eight for Shenendehowa. Simsbury, which is coached by former Broadalbin-Perth standout Sam Zullo, got 20 points from Olivia Jarvis and 15 from Amanda Gallagher.

Averill Park powered to a 58-38 win over Tappan Zee, fueled by a 35-16 advantage over the middle two quarters. Four Averill Park players finished in double figures as Taylor Holohan scored 16, Tatiana Tune scored 13, Kayleigh Ahern scored 12 and Arianna Verardi scored 10.

South Glens Falls beat Holy Names 51-47, with Jordan Wolfe scoring 12 points and Bailee Wolfe scoring nine for the Bulldogs. All of Holy Names’ scoring came from three players — Sophia Bologna with 18 points, Ryan Carroll with 17 and Riley Good with 12.

ADIRONDACK UNITED WINS AGAIN

Adirondack United girls’ ice hockey posted a 3-0 non-league win over Oswego, improving to 10-1 in its inaugural season. Lillian Willis and Bayley Duffy each had a goal and an assist, Emily MacAuley also scored and Regan Gecewicz recorded the shutout with 19 saves.

In CDHSHL boys’ ice hockey action, Jake Hammond’s hat trick led Christian Brothers Academy in a 7-2 win over the Capital District Jets. Mason Famulare added two goals for CBA, while Derek Vogel and Drew Mosier also found the back of the net.

