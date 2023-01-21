The Parting Schotts Podcast: Reviewing Union men’s hockey’s 3-2 win over St. Lawrence

On the latest edition of “The Parting Schotts Podcast,” I review the Union men’s hockey team’s 3-2 ECAC Hockey win over St. Lawrence on Friday at Messa Rink.

I’ll have my thoughts on the game. I have interviews Union head coach Josh Hauge and players Josh Nixon, Kyle Chauvette and John Prokop.

“The Parting Schotts Podcast” is available wherever you get your podcasts and at https://dailygazette.com/category/sports/parting-schotts.

Contact Ken Schott by email at [email protected]. Follow him on Twitter @slapschotts.

