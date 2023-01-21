The Parting Schotts Podcast: Reviewing Union men’s hockey’s 4-3 loss to Clarkson

On the latest edition of “The Parting Schotts Podcast,” I review the Union men’s hockey team’s 4-3 ECAC Hockey loss to Clarkson on Saturday at Messa Rink.

I’ll have my thoughts on the game. I have interviews Clarkson head coach Casey Jones and forward Ben Egan, Union head coach Josh Hauge and players Owen Farris and John Prokop.

“The Parting Schotts Podcast” is available wherever you get your podcasts and at https://dailygazette.com/category/sports/parting-schotts.

