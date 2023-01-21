UAlbany women’s basketball team enjoying weeklong break in schedule

No matter what kind of roll a team may be on, the players never turn their noses up at a break.

Following a difficult 64-60 win over Binghamton on Wednesday, the UAlbany women’s basketball team got to celebrate by knowing it was a week until its next game. Couple that with the fact that Vermont beat Maine that night, making the Great Danes the only undefeated team in the America East, and it was probably as comfortable a bus ride back from the Southern Tier as they’ve ever had.

UAlbany surely isn’t looking past University of New Hampshire this Wednesday, but it’s interesting that both it and Maine have games against the two teams that are winless in the league. Maine is at UMass Lowell on Wednesday. Because after those Wednesday games, all eyes turn toward Orono, Maine, where UAlbany travels to play the Black Bears in a 1 p.m. game Jan. 28.

This is UAlbany’s first break of at least seven days since its Dec. 20-29 gap between Syracuse and Vermont. The Great Danes handled that time off well, topping Vermont 60-46 when it returned to action.

The next time UAlbany gets a week-long break is near the end of the regular season, from Feb. 18-25.

