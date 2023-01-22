A double dose of NFL Divisional Round action on Sunday: Best Bets for Jan. 22

Article Audio:

Each day, one of our experts will offer up a best bet (or two or three) that mobile sportsbooks are offering. It might be a traditional spread bet, a player prop or one of the various odds boosts that books offer.

A reminder for those who haven’t signed up yet: New users can get a risk-free bet at Caesars Sportsbook, meaning that if your first bet loses, you get a free bet for the same amount up to $1,250. New users also get 1,000 Caesars Rewards points to redeem for hotel or casino credit.

Here are our best bets for Sunday, Jan. 22:

TOP PLAY

The play: NFL playoffs, Bengals +6 at Bills

The odds/bet: -110 ($33 to win $30)

The book: Caesars Sportsbook

Time/TV: 3 p.m. (CBS)

Our take: This number climbed up to six on Saturday morning, which only makes this decision that much easier. I said on Thursday that I like the Cincinnati Bengals money line but I’ll play it a bit safer here with our staff’s best bets.

The Bengals have the joint-second best record in the NFL against the spread this season at 12-5 (trailing only the New York Giants at 14-4). Only a fool would count Joe Burrow out in a big game. The former LSU superstar will likely keep his team within striking distance, especially if Joe Mixon finds his footing for the first time since Christmas Eve.

Cincinnati was having its way with the Bills’ defense before the game was canceled when they met three weeks ago. Buffalo is still without key pieces in Von Miller and Micah Hyde on defense, expect Burrow to take full advantage of any opportunity he gets to make a play.

This game has shootout potential — I believe it’ll be a close contest no matter how you spin it though.

POLLARD PLAYOFF PROP

The play: NFL playoffs, Tony Pollard over 19.5 receiving yards at 49ers

The odds/bet: -117 ($11.70 to win $10)

The book: Caesars Sportsbook

Time/TV: 6:30 p.m. (Fox)

Our take: The Dallas Cowboys won’t have an easy time running the ball against one of the most ferocious front sevens in football in the San Francisco 49ers. In addition, the Niners’ pass rush will be in Dak Prescott’s face all day. They’ll have to get their running backs involved in the passing game if they want either Ezekiel Elliott or Tony Pollard to have much of an impact on the contest.

Mike McCarthy would be smart to have a dump-off option available to his quarterback at all times. It’ll be Pollard to the rescue if that’s the case. San Francisco’s defense — which is 20th in passing yards allowed this season (222.9 per game) — will have its hands full with CeeDee Lamb and Co., so perhaps Pollard will be an afterthought.

The 25-year-old got hot toward the end of the regular season with 20, 31 and 61-yard receiving performances against Houston, Jacksonville and Philadelphia respectively. This could be another decent performance for Pollard receiving-wise as the Cowboys could find themselves trailing early.

HOW WE’VE FARED

Saturday’s best bets

NFL: Chiefs over 30.5 team total vs. Jaguars (LOST $36)

NFL: Eagles -7.5 over Giants (WON $20)

Saturday’s profit/loss: -$16 (1-1)

Total for the week: -$187.00 (2-9)

Total for January: -$64.50 (19-21)

Total for 2023: -$64.50 (19-21)

NOTE: If a line or odds are minus, it considers the juice one must lay to place the bet. Ex: Team A is -160 on the money line, one would have to bet $160 to win $100 (or $16 to win $10). OR Team B is a 5-point favorite at -110, one would have to bet $110 to win $100 (or $11 to win $10.)

Conversely, on positive lines, if Team C is +140 on the money line, $100 would bring in $140 (or $10 to win $14).

Categories: Upstate Action