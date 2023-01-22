After two meetings, Union men’s hockey head coach Hauge is 1-1 vs. his former boss, Clarkson’s Jones

SCHENECTADY — Union men’s hockey head coach Josh Hauge got the best of his former boss, Clarkson head coach Casey Jones, when the Dutchmen won 3-2 at Cheel Arena in Potsdam on Nov. 4.

Round 2 went to Jones.

The Golden Knights held on for a 4-3 ECAC Hockey win on Saturday at Messa Rink, which gave them a split of the season series.

Hauge, who was an assistant coach under Jones for seven seasons at Clarkson, said it feels “weird” coaching against his friend and former boss.

“You’re close with someone for seven years, and then all of a sudden, now you’re not talking as much,” Hauge said after Saturday’s game. “You check in, but you’re not talking on a daily basis. It’s fun, but you missed them a little bit.”

While Jones was happy with the win, he didn’t think his team was as good in the rematch as it was back in November.

“I thought we probably played better in the game at home,” Jones said. “We were really good at home.”

The Golden Knights outshot the Dutchmen 36-17 in that game. Unlike Saturday, when Clarkson had a 2-1 lead after the first period, it was the Dutchmen who had the 2-1 advantage after the first period in Potsdam. Union goalie Connor Murphy was outstanding in that game, making 34 saves.

Jones was impressed with how Hauge had his team prepared for Saturday’s game.

“I told him I thought his players were playing with a ton of energy,” Jones said. “They were playing hard. That tells me they’re buying in. You can feel some energy coming from it.”

Jones will be paying attention to Hauge’s recruiting efforts.

“If I taught him anything, it’s to get the right people in the program,” Jones said. “That’s the one thing I think is really critical to have long term success is to have good players and good people, because they’ll usually hunker down at the right times, and they’ll play the right way and they’ll act the right way.”

BY THE NUMBERS

Some interesting numbers from the weekend.

2,245

Number of fans who were at Saturday’s game, Union’s second-largest crowd of the season and second sellout. Union had 2,401 fans for its season opener against RIT on Oct. 1.

57

Number of seconds that Union and Clarkson combined to score three goals early in the first period. Union’s Ben Tupker scored 29 seconds into the game, followed by Clarkson goals from Brady Egan (1:04) and Jordan Power (1:26).

14

Number of penalty minutes given to Union forward Josh Nixon in the first period of Friday’s game against St. Lawrence. Nixon got two minutes for shooting the puck after the whistle, which carries an automatic 10-minutes misconduct, and two minutes for roughing.

7

Number of opposition power plays Union killed off against St. Lawrence and Clarkson in eight shorthanded situations.

4

Points collected in the weekend games by Union forward Liam Robertson to lead the team. He had a goal and three assists.

