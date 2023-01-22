GLENVILLE — Cable Care Construction, a locally owned company that has installed fiber and coax cables for broadband providers throughout the region for 20 years, will begin a $1.6 million expansion project for its Route 5 headquarters in the coming weeks.

Plans call for erecting an 11,600-square-foot facility on a 3.5-acre parcel at 4884 Route 5, where the company that employs around 35 currently operates out of a 2,300-square-foot office space, according to Michael Parzych, who purchased the company with business partner just over three years ago.

“It’s moving forward as we speak,” he said.

Cable Care Construction holds contracts to install fiber and coax cables for a number of companies, including Spectrum, FirstLight and Greenlight Networks, and operates throughout the region, including Saratoga, Montgomery and Schoharie counties, and as far east as the Berkshires in Massachusetts, Parzych said.

The company did briefly entertain the idea of relocating, but ultimately decided to stay in Glenville due to concerns about disrupting its workforce and the town’s proximity to Interstate 890, which connects to the Thruway.

Plans for the expansion have been in the works for the past two years, but were delayed due to supply chain disruptions. The company has already received local approvals and installed a foundation for the new building. The structure is expected to begin going up in the coming days, Parzych said.

The new facility will include 3,000-square-foot of office space and 8,600 square feet of garage and warehouse space that the company plans to store various pieces of equipment as well as its growing fleet of trucks, Parzych said.

“Really what drove this project here was to get that garage space, just because we got so much expensive equipment that today is just sitting out in the elements,” he said. “It just kind of kills us to see that out there in the sun and the rain.”

The building will also allow the company to store bucket trucks indoors, making it easier to respond to service calls in inclement weather.

Construction is expected to be complete sometime in the late summer or early fall, Parzych said.

The Schenectady County Metroplex Development Authority this past week approved a series of local sales tax exemptions as well as a payment-in-lieu-of-taxes agreement to help cover the expansion, citing the company’s projected job growth.

Parzych said the company has seen substantial growth in recent years and expects the trend to continue over at least the next five years as municipalities look to expand broadband access and convert to newer technology that provides faster internet speeds.

“We think the next five to 10 years look very strong,” he said.

