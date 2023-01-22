High Schools: Shenendehowa, Averill Park chalk up non-league girls’ basketball wins

Article Audio:

HIGH SCHOOLS – Shenendehowa jumped out to a 24-10 lead after the first quarter en route to a 49-28 non-league girls’ basketball win over Tappan Zee on Sunday.

Kaleight Montanez knocked down four 3-pointers in leading the Plainsmen with 16 points. Bri Carey added 11. Shenendehowa had nine 3-pointers and went 8-for-10 from the foul line. Shannon Phelan’s nine points led Tappan Zee.

Taylor Holohan finished with 21 points, 19 coming in the second half, to lead Averill Park to a 59-31 win over Simsbury (Conn.) The Warriors outscored Simsbury 30-6 in the first and third quarters. Kayleigh Ahern added 10 for Averill Park, while Olivia Jarvis scored eight to lead Simsbury.

On Saturday, Katie Stevens scored all 11 of her points in the first half to help Berne-Knox-Westerlo earn a 47-25 win over Hoosic Valley, which was led by Kaylee Smith’s 12.

Categories: Clifton Park and Halfmoon, High School Sports, Sports, Sports