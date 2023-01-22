With a new week underway, here are five events and news items our team of reporters is tracking.

WHODUNIT DINNER THEATER

The Paul Nigra Center for Creative Arts will present “A Roaring Rubout or Who Plugged the Palooka?” on Friday and Saturday at 6 p.m. The interactive murder mystery dinner theater features performers from the Foothills Family Productions.

Audience members are encouraged to get into the spirit of the roaring 20s era story by donning their own ring-a-ding attire. Think beads, sequins, fringe, striped suits and wide lapels. Tickets are $55 per person and include the price of the show and dinner prepared by Chef Wally Hart. For more information, visit pncreativeartscenter.org.

— Ashley Onyon

PRESCHOOL FAIR IN SARATOGA SPRINGS

The Waldorf School of Saratoga and the Saratoga Springs Public Library will hold a preschool fair on Jan. 28 for interested parents in the community. The fair will begin at 10 a.m. inside the Children’s Room at the library located at 49 Henry St. Representatives from several preschools will be at the event including Beagle School, St. Paul’s preschool, YMCA Preschool and Saratoga Independent School. No registration is needed to attend the event.

— Shenandoah Briere

MAYORS CUP AT MVP ARENA

One of the annual highlights on the Capital Region sports calendar returns as the Union and RPI men’s and women’s hockey teams clash in the Mayors Cup games at MVP Arena on Saturday. The doubleheader on the ice starts with the women’s game at 3 p.m., and is followed by the men’s game at 6 p.m.

The two schools split the Mayors Cup games in 2022, with the RPI women posting a 2-0 victory and the Union men winning by the same score just one day after the resignation of Dutchmen head coach Rick Bennett.

— Adam Shinder

SOUP STROLL

Thousands are expected to head to Downtown Schenectady’s Soup Stroll on Saturday when more than 30 restaurants and eateries will serve up a variety of stews, chowders and soups.

From 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., attendees can visit any of the participating eateries to try three-ounce samples for $1 each. Those who have visited a minimum of 10 restaurants can vote on their favorite dishes.

Some of the participating restaurants include Bountiful Bread, Chez Nous, Frog Alley Brewing Co., Take Two Cafe, Simone’s Kitchen and Stella Pasta Bar & Bistro. For the map of restaurants and the voting ballot, visit downtownschenectady.org.

— Indiana Nash

MONTGOMERY COUNTY TO CONSIDER AMENDING BUDGET FOR ANKLE BRACELETS

The Montgomery Legislature is set to meet on Tuesday to consider amending the operating budget to fit in electronic monitoring bracelets, a stipulation for pretrial release. The county recently received a $118,382 grant from Gov. Kathy Hochul to be used for pretrial programs. The county could approve $20,000 in that pool of cash for electronic bracelet monitoring. Also up for vote at that meeting is the appointment of Jeffrey Kaczor as county director of emergency management.

— Tyler A. McNeil

