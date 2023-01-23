Fonda Speedway joins NASCAR Advance Auto Parts Weekly Series

FONDA — When the National Association for Stock Car Automobile Racing (NASCAR) began sanctioning stock car races in 1948, Fonda Speedway was a charter member of the organization.

While racing events were spotty during the early years, the track started its streak of 72 consecutive years of competition under the NASCAR banner before dropping the sanction in the late 1960s.

Fonda Speedway promoter Brett Deyo announced recently that the “Track of Champions” would again fly the NASCAR banner.

“I’ve been looking at the option [to sanction with NASCAR] for the past couple of years,” Deyo said in a press release. “For Fonda and Utica-Rome, we have the same core racers that run both nights, Friday night at Utica-Rome and Saturday night at Fonda. It gives them an opportunity to run for a state championship, the regional championship and the national championship.”

Deyo also promotes racing at Georgetown Speedway in Delaware, which will also carry NASCAR sanctioning.

“From the Georgetown perspective, there is more growth here,” he said. “We have a more ambitious schedule than we’ve run [recently]. We’ve been a part-time track since 2016. We’re still not weekly at Georgetown, but we are racing more than we have in the past.”

The NASCAR Advance Auto Parts Weekly Series sanctions weekly short tracks across the United States and Canada. Layne Riggs is the defending NASCAR Advance Auto Parts Weekly Series Division I national champion.

Fonda and Utica-Rome Speedways have been the home of several Modified and Sportsman National Champions in the past, including Richie Evans, Jerry Cook, Bill Wimble and Rene Charland.

Fonda Speedway played host to four NASCAR Cup Series races in the 1950s and 1960s. Junior Johnson, David Pearson and Richard Petty won those events, known as the Fonda 200. NASCAR last sanctioned Utica-Rome Speedway in 2016.

For Deyo, giving competitors at his three tracks the chance to earn more money and the chance to race for state, regional and national championships made joining the NASCAR Advance Auto Parts Weekly Series a much easier decision.

“It opens up a whole other earning potential for our racers, and that really got me excited, because we’re always trying to give them the most opportunities to make money as we can,” Deyo said. “I felt like the NASCAR program gives them that opportunity without having to do anything different than they were already doing.”

Fonda Speedway will kick off its season March 24-26 with its annual car show at Viaport Rotterdam before the cars are on track for the 40-lap, $12,000-to-win Jack Johnson Memorial Montgomery County Open on April 22.

Utica-Rome Speedway will open on April 21 with the Honoring Alex for modifieds.

Deyo also promotes the Short Track Super Series (STSS) that kicks off its 10th anniversary season with the annual Sunshine Swing at All-Tech Raceway in Lake City, Florida, Feb. 7-11.

“It’s a great opportunity,” Deyo said. “We pride ourselves on paying well at our tracks. Anytime you can give them an opportunity to race for more money, it’s a good thing. Not to mention the exposure that comes with it, the honor of being a NASCAR champion. Especially during the 75th season, there is just a lot of hype that goes along with it.”

