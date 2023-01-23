Illuminocity Schenectady winners set to be revealed at Wednesday ceremony

SCHENECTADY — The winners of the second annual Illuminocity holiday lights contest are set to be revealed on Wednesday night at the Schenectady Armory Center.

Launched in November 2021 to mark the return of the Schenectady Holiday Parade, the initiative sees downtown businesses in the city compete in a friendly decorating contest to raise funds for local nonprofits.

The program organizers ask downtown businesses with storefronts to participate in the initiative by picking a non-profit organization of their choice, with the shops decorating their spaces with the goal of winning a prize for their chosen charity.

“The overarching goal when the mayor started this a couple of years ago was to have something to give a little more oomph and sparkle to the city,” Ray Legere, co-chairman of the Illuminocity Planning Committee, said on Monday. “We do it to help nonprofits in Schenectady County.”

First-, second- and third-place winners in the contest will be awarded $1,500, $1,000, and $500, respectively, with the People’s Choice winner will walk away with $2,500.

“The city of Schenectady was pleased to join the Downtown Schenectady Improvement Corporation and this year’s partners and sponsors to once again have Illuminocity light up our downtown and support our local not-for-profits,” Schenectady Mayor Gary McCarthysaid in a press release. “I congratulate all the winners of this year’s Illuminocity and thank them for participating to help shine a light on our city and its resurgence while helping to attract more people downtown, shop at our local businesses, and dine at our local restaurants throughout the holiday season and beyond. I look forward to next year’s Illuminocity being even bigger and brighter.”

A total of 25 businesses participated in this season’s program, which ran from Nov. 19 to Jan. 14.

The panel of judges selected winners in categories including most creative, Schenectady pride, most traditional, and Dream Big, which matches the 2022 holiday parade theme. Cash prizes will be awarded to the organizations partnered with the winning businesses at the reveal party on Wednesday night at 5 p.m. at the Armory mess hall.

“We’re assembling close to 100 people and we’ll have a little meet and greet and we have some wonderful sponsors who’ve been terrific with us who we’ll give a shout out to,” Legere said of the event. “We’re going to have a get together and express why we’re together doing this.”

Rivers Casino and Resort is the presenting sponsor of the 2022 contest, with The Daily Gazette, Pioneer Bank, Discover Schenectady and Trustco Bank also sponsoring the contest.

