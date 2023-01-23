Images: The art of Rotterdam wood carver Carl Borst (6 photos)

|
Article Audio:
ROTTERDAM – Images of some of the creations of Rotterdam wood carver Carl Borst, 89.
Photos by our Peter R. Barber
For more on Rotterdam’s Carl Borst: Rotterdam woodcarver’s work to be featured in Tribes Hill Heritage Center
—Help us bring this to you, check out our subscribe page at: DailyGazette.com/Subscribe
.
.
For more on Rotterdam’s Carl Borst: Rotterdam woodcarver’s work to be featured in Tribes Hill Heritage Center
—Help us bring this to you, check out our subscribe page at: DailyGazette.com/Subscribe
.
.
For more on Rotterdam’s Carl Borst: Rotterdam woodcarver’s work to be featured in Tribes Hill Heritage Center
.
.
GAZETTE COVERAGEEnsure access to everything we do, today and every day, check out our subscribe page at DailyGazette.com/Subscribe
More from The Daily Gazette:
Categories: Art, Life and Arts, Life and Arts, News, News, Photo Galleries, Rotterdam, Schenectady County