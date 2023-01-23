Letters to the Editor Monday, Jan. 23 – Two from readers in Schenectady

Article Audio:

Don’t shield kids from public scrutiny



Sorry, but I’ve had it up to my hair line, though it just keeps getting higher.

The laws about not telling the age of juveniles after they’ve committed an irresponsible adult action, needs to be changed. They should have their names and ages put in the paper, so their neighbors know who these children are, also to embarrass their guardians.

It doesn’t seem that they care about anyone that they may harm in their journey either.

Growing up in Schenectady, I learned right from wrong from parents, siblings and TV, along with the kids I associated with.

Maybe growing up now has changed everything, from the violence on TV, video games, the news reporting, and growing up without parental guidance, along with the influence of their peers.

Not going to school also has an effect on the things they learn, and don’t learn.

You have to go with your eyes and ears open.

Raymond C. Jacobs

Schenectady

Show support for Aid in Dying bill



New Yorkers do not yet have a law which allows for terminally ill people to access, as a last resort, Physician Aid in Dying.

At this time, 10 states and the District of Columbia have laws which allow terminally ill people to seek compassionate care in ending a life of suffering.

That means that about 22% of Americans have access to Physician Aid in Dying.

Most of the patients who access this option are suffering end-stage cancer and their pain is not easily mitigated.

Having the option of medical aid in dying brings peace of mind to those facing terminal illness. Two physicians have to approve the medication.

The patient has to be able to self-administer the medication. There are numerous safeguards in place to assure that the patient is acting without any pressure from others.

Compassion & Choices is the organization which is leading efforts to authorize, implement and defend medical aid in dying so all terminally ill people who are eligible will have access to the full range of end-of-life care options.

Right now, Compassion & Choices is active in Albany lobbying for this bill.

Add your voice to this effort. No human being should have to suffer at the end of life.

We provide a humane option for our beloved pets. Why not for ourselves?

Write or call your state senator and Assembly person.

Show your support for a Medical Aid in Dying law for New Yorkers.

Eleanor Aronstein

Schenectady

