Schenectady man charged in November city homicide, police say

By Steven Cook |
David Ayala - Credit: Schenectady Police Department

SCHENECTADY — A Schenectady man has been charged in connection with the November shooting death of Matteo Henderson, police said.

David Ayala, 37, of Schenectady, was charged with second-degree murder and other charges related to the Nov. 23 shooting in the area of Odell Street and Brandywine Avenue, police said.

City police detectives made the arrest, assisted by U.S. Marshals Service and the Colonie Police Department, police said.

Schenectady officers were initially called to Odell Street for a report of shots fired and found a male victim lying in the street.

Ayala also faces two counts of criminal possession of a weapon and one count each of first-degree reckless endangerment, first-degree criminal use of a firearm and tampering with physical evidence.

