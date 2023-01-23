School closings and delays for Monday, Jan. 23

|
This list has been updated for Monday, Jan. 23, 2023; Updated Monday, 7:17 a.m.
Schenectady County (6)
- Schenectady City School District – Closed
- Niskayuna Central School District – Closed
- Scotia-Glenville Central School District – Closed
- Mohonasen Central School District – Closed
- Schalmont Central School District – Closed
- Duanesburg Central School District – Closed
Saratoga County (12)
- Shenendehowa Central School District – Closed
- Saratoga Springs City School District – Closed
- Burnt Hills-Ballston Lake Central School District – Closed
- Mechanicville City School District – Two-hour delay
- Stillwater Central School District – Two-hour delay
- Ballston Spa Central School District – Closed
- Schuylerville Central School District – Closed
- Waterford-Halfmoon Union Free School District – Closed
- Galway Central School District – Closed
- Edinburg Common School – Two-hour delay
- South Glens Falls School District – Closed
- Corinth Central School District – Closed
Fulton County (6)
- Gloversville Enlarged School District – Closed
- Greater Johnstown School District – Closed
- Broadalbin-Perth Central School District – Two-hour delay
- Mayfield Central School District – Two-hour delay
- Northville Central School District – Two-hour delay
- Oppenheim-Ephratah-St. Johnsville Central School District – Closed
Montgomery County (5)
- Amsterdam City School District – Closed
- Fonda-Fultonville Central School District – Closed
- Canajoharie Central School District – Two-hour delay
- Fort Plain Central School District – Closed
- Oppenheim-Ephratah-St. Johnsville Central School District – Closed
Schoharie County (3)
- Schoharie Central School District – Closed
- Cobleskill-Richmondville Central School District – Closed
- Sharon Springs Central School District – Closed
