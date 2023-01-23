SCHENECTADY — The man accused of murdering his mother and her longtime partner in Princetown last year pleaded not guilty Monday to a slew of charges in connection to the case, including the top counts of first-degree murder.

Nicholas Fiebka, 19, faces a nine-count indictment after being indicted by a grand jury earlier this month, accused of killing his mother, Alesia Wadsworth, 60, and her partner, 61-year-old William Horwedel, inside their Reynolds Road home on Nov. 21.

In addition to two counts of first-degree murder, which carries a sentence of life in prison with no parole, Fiebka faces two counts of second-degree criminal possession of a weapon, two counts of third-degree criminal possession of a weapon and one count each of aggravated criminal contempt, tampering with physical evidence. He also faces a misdemeanor charge of criminal possession of a rapid-fire modification device.

Fiebka’s attorney, Mark Sacco, entered the not guilty pleas on his client’s behalf. Fiebka, who was wearing an orange jail uniform and face mask, spoke only once to answer a question from Judge Matthew Sypniewski about whether he understood his rights.

“Yes, sir,” Fiebka said.

Prosecutors also turned over a box of evidence and requested a DNA sample from Fiebka. Sacco has until March to file any motions in the case.

In a preliminary hearing days after the murders last year, witnesses said that Fiebka, a 2021 graduate of Schalmont High School, fired 44 shots from an AK-style rifle in 30 seconds, and was captured by home security cameras at the entering and exiting the residence.

A prison guard at the Schenectady County Jail, where Fiebka was ordered to remain Monday, said that Fiebka admitted to killing his mother during a routine screening.

According to the indictment, the couple took out an order of protection against Fiebka, which was issued by Schenectady County Family Court on Jan. 26, 2022, just under 10 months prior to the incident.

Family of Wadsworth, in an interview with The Daily Gazette, described Fiebka as a troubled kid who made numerous threats against the couple. Fiebka was living in an apartment near the campus of Union College in Schenectady at the time of his arrest.

They also described Wadsworth and Horwedel as a loving couple entering the best years of their life.

Wadsworth worked as a nurse for the Amsterdam-based St. Mary’s Healthcare, while Horwedel, the father of three sons, two of whom are State Troopers stationed at the Princetown barracks, owned his own construction company and built the couple’s home.

The Nov. 21 incident was the second double-homicide to take place in western Schenectady County in a year.

Nelson D. Patino was indicted in connection to the Dec. 1, 2021 for the alleged killing of his wife Sor Alexandra Bustamante Gomez and 5-year-old son Jacob Patino inside their Duanesburg Road home in the village of Delanson. Patino also faces attempted murder charges for allegedly trying to kill his youngest child, Anthony Patino.

His case remains pending.

Fiebka, meanwhile, is due back in court on April 6.

