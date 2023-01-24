Letters to the Editor Tuesday, Jan. 24 – Three, from readers in Schenectady, Duanesburg and Albany

Article Audio:

Capitalize on city’s technology legacy



Recently, I had the privilege of being invited by Chris Hunter of miSCI to examine early tech stored away from public view at the museum. Entering the storage area, I instantly recognized a great opportunity for Schenectady that is going begging.

MiSCI is a hidden gem that celebrates the storied past of Schenectady with early tech that transformed life in America, but is not on public display.

The opportunity is to make Schenectady the Florence of an American Technology Renaissance.

What were the inventions, designs, engineering that made our ‘modern’ world different from earlier times?

What are the iterations of technologies that show us how we got to where we are? What connections would future generations make by visualizing iterations of great inventions?

Why did products have a certain look in certain eras? How did the technologies change human behavior? What iterations made them more desirable? Did the era define the look or vice versa? Is the consensus that the creation of useful technology is accelerating a misconception?

Is there any less value to displaying these items with amazing provenance to curious minds than to having art students tour an art museum?

My suggestions for a Schenectady Renaissance:

• Initiate a miSCI campaign for $100 million;

• Luke, the son of a close college friend, makes T-shirts that read “Cleveland is my Paris.” He should be commissioned to produce T-shirts that read: “Schenectady is my Florence.”

• Designate Route 7 from Troy with a jog to Union Street into Schenectady as “Invention Alley.”

Michael Goren

Schenectady

Utilities find new ways to add costs



Have you looked at your National Grid bill lately? I mean really look at it.

We are being charged a fee for “billing.”

They are billing us extra because they bill us!

The rip-offs just don’t end.

Jerry Boehm

Albany

Not feeling sorry for the royal family



I would like to comment on Michael Bishop’s Jan. 19 letter (“Harry and Meghan show poor conduct.”)

He speaks about their tasks and responsibilities.

Perhaps he has forgotten about what the royals’ tasks and responsibilities of taking over the world, enslaving and starving the Irish people so the royals could eat their beef.

Remember, “The sun never sets on the British empire.” How do you think they accomplished this, with kindness?

Perhaps he doesn’t remember the Revolutionary War. Oh those poor royals!

Jeffrey Murtagh

Duanesburg

