Letters to the Editor Tuesday, Jan. 24 – Three, from readers in Schenectady, Duanesburg and Albany

|
Article Audio:
Capitalize on city’s technology legacy
Recently, I had the privilege of being invited by Chris Hunter of miSCI to examine early tech stored away from public view at the museum. Entering the storage area, I instantly recognized a great opportunity for Schenectady that is going begging.
MiSCI is a hidden gem that celebrates the storied past of Schenectady with early tech that transformed life in America, but is not on public display.
The opportunity is to make Schenectady the Florence of an American Technology Renaissance.
What were the inventions, designs, engineering that made our ‘modern’ world different from earlier times?
What are the iterations of technologies that show us how we got to where we are? What connections would future generations make by visualizing iterations of great inventions?
Why did products have a certain look in certain eras? How did the technologies change human behavior? What iterations made them more desirable? Did the era define the look or vice versa? Is the consensus that the creation of useful technology is accelerating a misconception?
Is there any less value to displaying these items with amazing provenance to curious minds than to having art students tour an art museum?
My suggestions for a Schenectady Renaissance:
• Initiate a miSCI campaign for $100 million;
• Luke, the son of a close college friend, makes T-shirts that read “Cleveland is my Paris.” He should be commissioned to produce T-shirts that read: “Schenectady is my Florence.”
• Designate Route 7 from Troy with a jog to Union Street into Schenectady as “Invention Alley.”
Michael Goren
Schenectady
Utilities find new ways to add costs
Have you looked at your National Grid bill lately? I mean really look at it.
We are being charged a fee for “billing.”
They are billing us extra because they bill us!
The rip-offs just don’t end.
Jerry Boehm
Albany
Not feeling sorry for the royal family
I would like to comment on Michael Bishop’s Jan. 19 letter (“Harry and Meghan show poor conduct.”)
He speaks about their tasks and responsibilities.
Perhaps he has forgotten about what the royals’ tasks and responsibilities of taking over the world, enslaving and starving the Irish people so the royals could eat their beef.
Remember, “The sun never sets on the British empire.” How do you think they accomplished this, with kindness?
Perhaps he doesn’t remember the Revolutionary War. Oh those poor royals!
Jeffrey Murtagh
Duanesburg
Rules for commenting:
The Gazette will not tolerate name-calling; profanity, threats; accusations of racism, mental illness or intoxication; spreading of false or misleading information; libel or other inappropriate language in any form, and readers may not make any such comments about or directly to specific individuals.
Readers who violate the policy will be warned and then banned.
GAZETTE COVERAGEEnsure access to everything we do, today and every day, check out our subscribe page at DailyGazette.com/Subscribe
More from The Daily Gazette:
Categories: Letters to the Editor, Opinion, Opinion, Rotterdam, Schenectady
28 Comments
Leave a Reply
You must be logged in to post a comment.
Seems to be some confusion with SCOTUS the leaker with Roe decision. Even the democrats are scratching their heads saying really? Why don’t they arrest the the reporter and all of those in connection with the reporter until they release the source. Protestors show up at Kavenaugh’s residence to protest the decision like it was his alone. It would appear there is the classic CYA operation once they found out who it was. Regardless if it a SCOTUS, SCOTUS family member, whom ever released the decision should be held accountable.
SHIFTY SCHIFF should be arrested for violating his oath of office. First he violates the first amendment calling for social media to censor Paul Sperry on twitter. Now he is going after the second amendment with his diatrab about the shooting in California. He along with the ATF making laws that contridict each other regarding extended stock on pistols. ATF release a new regulation that contradicts the one the issued during Obama administration on 45 million legally purchased and registered weapons. The ATF states people have 120 days to register and get a tax stamp to own the weapon. Again 45 million weapons fall into this category and they are giving 120 days to do this. There is no way they can accomplish this. Look at the dysfunctional IRS cannot handle tax returns in a timely manner and the ATF is going to accomplish this?
Yet again deep state players in the democratic socialist party attacking our freedom and rights once again.
A.S. a connection to your beloved socialist party to ANTIFA. Democratic minority house WHIP leader arrested for assaulting police officer at a ANTIFA protest.
The Atlanta ANTIFA members were bused in from around the country to create chaos in cities. Fortunately they have been mapping these terrorist. But like 01/06 nothing will happen to them. Once again the connection is there but the conservatives are the nazis right?
GFB, you ARE WRONG. Parents are not held responsible for the behavior of their adult children:
CNN News: 1/23/23
“House Democratic Whip Katherine Clark’s daughter was arrested during a protest in Boston and has been arraigned on charges including assault on a police officer.
Riley Dowell, 23, was found by police tagging the Parkman Bandstand monument “NO COP CITY” and “ACAB,” according to a press release from the Boston Police Department. “ACAB” is commonly known as an acronym for the anti-police slogan “All Cops Are Bastards.”
While police tried to arrest Dowell, protesters surrounded officers and one was hit in the face and bleeding, according to the press release. The release referred to Dowell by her birth name.”
Also, Washington Free Beacon: 1/22/23
“Several agitators were armed with explosive devices, which they used to destroy an Atlanta Police Department vehicle, according to police chief Darin Schierbaum. The anti-police rioters also damaged three businesses and threw rocks and fireworks at the Atlanta Police Foundation building.
Police arrested six rioters, several of whom came from out of state, according to Mayor Andre Dickens.”
I condemn the actions of the rioters in Atlanta; however, they weren’t bused in from “all over the country”; no Democratic office-holder encouraged them or praised them as patriots. They will be indicted, charged, and tried and that is as it ought to be.
LGB: ” First he violates the first amendment calling for social media to censor Paul Sperry on twitter. Now he is going after the second amendment with his diatrab about the shooting in California.”
Platforms are private enterprises; the First Amendment prohibits GOVERNMENT from interfering with legitimate free speech. Schiff has the free speech right to express his opinion on whether or not Sperry should be allowed on Twitter.
The rest of your comment doesn’t warrant a response.
LGB: ” Why don’t they arrest the the reporter and all of those in connection with the reporter until they release the source.”
And you expect us to believe you are concerned about “the democratic socialist party attacking our freedom and rights once again.” (LGB) Did you know that one of the fundamental rights, essential to democracy, is the “free press” guarantee in the first amendment?
Let’s go the brandies is not drinking the decaf.
Arrest this reporter no no then arrest schiff then then…. your mind is whirling so fast 8ts hard to focus but no tik tok dancing Brandies We are not is fascist Germany the land of your dreams yet Brandies. Calm yourself
Dear God man tik tok and Twitter are clouding your mind more daily get help tik tik dance on Brandies how pitiful
Washington Post:
“Seven people were killed and one was critically injured in related shootings across two locations in Half Moon Bay, Calif., on Monday, San Mateo Sheriff Christina Corpus said.”
Consider age, race, gender, religion, mental health, political affiliation, hate, anger, occupation, or whatever else you want to add, the one thing in common with all mass shootings….The gun.
“Folks, House Republicans have proposed a new national sales tax on American families, which would increase the price of everything from groceries and gas to food and medicine. Working families deserve better.” – Joe Biden Gaslighter in Chief
Ummm Joe, did anyone tell you that prices are sky high right now under your watch. Where do I start, eggs, meat, utilities, gas, housing, used cars, fertilizer, borrowing costs, butter, pc’s, tv’s, rental cars, chicken, milk, fruit, rice, etc. etc. etc. – Orange man bad – to old for the job man good in the diluted eyes of an extreme liberal.
The gun used in the lunar mass shooting, according to Los Angeles County Sheriff Robert Luna, “was a semi-automatic 9 mm MAC-10, which is a civilian type of pistol based on a fully automatic military-use submachine gun.” Reuters 1/23/23
Man walks into a diner waving an illegally owned gun at the patrons and demanding everyone to turn over their valuables. He moves through the diner threatening to shoot other patrons and his demeanor is very erratic, a ticking time bomb. A male patron sitting in one of the booths pulls out his legally owned gun and shoots the erratic man and kills him. This very well could have saved lives of innocent people trying to enjoy a meal. What possibly saved the lives of others? A man with a legally owned gun.
Steve, what are you trying to say in this incoherent statement? “Orange man bad – to old for the job man good in the diluted eyes of an extreme liberal.” Trump engaged in seditious conspiracies and encouraged a violent insurrection in an attempt to defy the will of the voters which he is too frightened and cowardly to accept. He is unfit for public office on those grounds, putting aside his obvious mental problems, age related or not. Accusing E. Jean Carroll of saying she enjoyed being sexually assaulted and raped in an attempt to dismiss her case against him and marketing Trump superhero NFT’s are adequate to prove his mental unfitness.
Republicans like sales taxes because they are regressive. If a man earning $100,000 a year buys a $10,000 item, the price is 10% of his annual income. If a man earning $250,000 a year buys that same item, the price is 2.5% of his income.
Steven, you have a great imagination, but offering the scenario above as support for loose gun laws is worthless. It is entirely possible, probably more likely, that random shots fired back and forth between the “good guy” and the “bad guy” would result in unnecessary deaths.
On a brighter factual note 4 oath keepers were convicted of salacious conspiracy. In addition the class act that put his feet up on Pelosis desk is getting a new honeymoon suite for 6 yrs. Guess justice was served at least in part with these losers
if our a fan the pelosi office loser will sell you a signed 8×10 of him in the the office for 100 bucks. Thank God for our Democracy! Dance on tik tok brandies
Hey Steve, so how would your diner scenario have played out if neither man had a gun?
“They have propelled into the halls of Congress such unfit individuals as Clyde, Greene, Gaetz, Gosar, Boebert and their new poster child, George Santos. In the Senate we have Josh Hawley and Ron Johnson leading the pack of senatorial misfits.”
That was part of a post put up yesterday by Tony, when I read it a quote came to mind…”The problem with political jokes is they get elected.” – Henry VII
A quote written over 500 years ago that has never been more true than it is today. – The problem being these jokes are not funny, they’re a danger to American and the world. Why people vote for them is mind boggling, because we’re ALL going to end up in deep s – – t because of these “political jokes.”
Correction seditious conspiracy!
Hmmm what about Ray Epps? Is he going to be convicted or is it because he is an FBI agent that agitated the crowd?
Six-year-old child comes into school with unsecured gun taken from home and uses it in classroom. Are the teachers or teacher’s aides supposed to be armed to protect these kids? Do we expect teachers to be able to shoot toddlers and live with that decision? Do we start searching toddler’s backpacks coming into elementary schools? Problem is still too many guns (legal or otherwise) in this country. If you don’t see a serious gun-related problem from this scenario then you are insane, period.
A class of ignorance running the White House. Quid pro quo Joe with his mishandling of multiple classified documents including some being stored in China town. Wonder how long before Rino McConnel and CoCo puff Chow is implicated. Then we have out VP reciting the Bill of Rights incorrectly trying to connect the right to murder a fetus to rights endowed by our creator. She cannot seem to get it right. Aren’t babies a gift from our creator and entitled to inalienable rights? The Dumb and Dumber administration
How delusional can one man be. “Hey Steve, so how would your diner scenario have played out if neither man had a gun?” – Lou Restifo.
Lou assumes that if you take guns away then the perp who walked in the diner wouldn’t have a gun. Lou forgets that the black market will flourish and criminals will still be able to get their hands on a weapon but I cant because Lou banned them. Has the lack of legalization slowed down the drug business? Nope. Human trafficking business? Nope. Gambling business? Nope. Again, if you dont want to own then dont, but the 2A gives me and my neighbor the right to do so. The dems have stomped the crap out of the 1A (colluding with media to censor Americans) and now want to stomp on 2A. No conservatives should give an inch on this issue. Don’t be a Louis.
Seems like poor ray epps was as confused as theoath keepers about breaking the law and being a traitor re Jan 6th maybe the can share a cell. Seems fair dance on tik tok brandies
So they found classified docs at Mike Pence’s house. Its good to see how serious our top gov. officials are with classified materials. Pence now has to go through the same scrutiny as Biden is going through. No free passes because you’re a Dem or a Repub. Let the chips fall where they may.
I am of the opinion that Mike Pence and Joe Biden were careless but there is NO evidence of criminal intent in either of their cases. The law governing classified documents requires criminal intent in the mishandling of documents to bring charges. A special prosecutor was unnecessary in Biden’s case and is unnecessary in Pence’s case. Both turned documents over immediately and cooperated fully with the National Archives and DOJ. In appointing a special prosecutor in Biden’s case Merrick Garland was trying to look non-partisan. Now, he just looks foolish.
It was Trump who took hundreds of documents with him, dozens classified top secret. It was Trump who claimed the FBI planted then only to say later he declassified them just by thinking about it. It was Trump who forced the DOJ to issue a search warrant for more documents at Mar a Lago because his attorney lied and told the DOJ there were no more. We all know the warrant resulted in the discovery of many more documents, some stored in a desk drawer in his office. All that adds up to likely criminal intent and the appointment of a special prosecutor was clearly justified.
Let them investigate and we’ll see who did what and why.
Brandies that comment about mcconnell and his wife just shows what an ignorant racist you are keep dancing tick tocker
So let me get this straight GFB, if aborting a pregnancy is murder, is taking the miscarriage inducing “morning after pill” murder? We better build a lot more prisons to hold all the murderous women and their criminal doctors out there. Are boyfriends and husbands who encouraged women to have an abortion guilty of felony murder? We better build a whole lot more prisons and I don’t know where we’ll find the guards to supervise, in all likelihood, at least half our adult population. I don’t know if god can be put in prison but I know by your definition he is a murderer:
“Miscarriage is the spontaneous loss of a pregnancy before the 20th week. About 10 to 20 percent of known pregnancies end in miscarriage. But the actual number is likely higher because many miscarriages occur very early in pregnancy — before you might even know about a pregnancy.Oct 16, 2021”
Miscarriage – Symptoms and causes – Mayo Clinic
I forgot about the drug companies that make pills to induce miscarriage. Should their stockholders and employees be imprisoned? They made the pill to enable pregnant women to terminate their pregnancies; according to you that is felony murder.