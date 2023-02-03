Animal Protective Foundation in Glenville takes in 13 dogs rescued in Louisiana

Article Audio:

GLENVILLE – The Animal Protective Foundation in Glenville recently took in 13 homeless dogs from Louisiana.

The Animal Protective Foundation, in cooperation with the Best Friends Network, is helping to support an overcrowded animal shelter in Grant Parish, Louisiana. The Best Friends Network is a national network of animal welfare organizations in 50 states.

The APF has taken in 11 puppies and 2 adult dogs from Louisiana to the shelter in all. They’re to be available for adoption in the near future.

The dogs and puppies will be spayed or neutered and will be medically cleared before they will all be available for adoption, APF Director of Operations Stephanie Johnson said.

“We’re hoping by early next week some of them will be available,” Johnson said. “Because of the large volume that occurs with inquiries, we’re asking folks to email directly to us, so we can get them on a list if they are interested. We tend to have more volume for inquiries than we have pups available.”

Anyone interested in adopting a one of the dogs or puppies available at APF can email [email protected] Adoption is by appointment only, walk-in visits are not allowed, Johnson said.

“A lot of the time down south they don’t have the capacity to keep all of these puppies,” APF Director of Development Cassandra Metke said. “Those shelters are overloaded, so they reached out to shelters in our area, to find out who can help.”

Other dogs from the transport will also be welcomed by shelters and rescues in southern New York and Connecticut.

“There are considerable differences between our region and many Southern states like Louisiana where shelters tend to be underfunded and neutering is less common which leads to overpopulation,” Joe Lisella, executive director of the APF, said in a statement. “When we have space, we are always willing to help other shelters, especially when they are struggling with overpopulation. Together with other Best Friends Network members, we are providing much-needed relief for the shelters in Louisiana.”

The dogs brought to the APF include five puppies who were found abandoned in a landfill. There is also a mother and her two puppies, four additional puppies, and an adult beagle.

“All of the dogs and puppies will be spayed or neutered at the APF’s low-cost Community Spay/Neuter Clinic after getting cleared medically by the veterinary team at the APF,” Lisella said in a statement. “We expect they will be ready for their forever homes in the next couple of weeks.”

Donations to support the transport and care of these special dogs and puppies can be made online at www.animalprotective.org/give or mailed to the APF at 53 Maple Avenue, Glenville, NY 12302. People interested in adopting should email [email protected]

