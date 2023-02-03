Ballston Spa CSD names interim as new Superintendent

BALLSTON SPA – Ballston Spa Central School District has named Dr. Gianleo Duca as the new superintendent of schools.

Duca had been serving as interim superintendent since last September.

“It is truly an honor and a privilege to have the opportunity to lead the Ballston Spa Central School District,” Duca said in a press release. “It is a responsibility for which I am humbly grateful, and one that I do not take lightly. I have a strong sense of dedication and a tremendous respect for our students, staff, caregivers, and the larger community of Ballston Spa.”

Duca has been with the district since 2015. He served as an assistant principal and interim principal at Ballston Spa High School. He was appointed principal in July 2018, and simultaneously served as the coordinator of secondary special education services from 2020-2022.

“I take great pride in the excellent work that I have seen here over the past eight years,” Duca said in the release. “I am confident that together we will continue our work in developing innovative programming options while simultaneously meeting the needs of each of our students.”

Duca has a bachelor’s degree in history/education from Western New England University, a master’s degree in education from Salem State University and received administrative certification from Massachusetts College of Liberal Arts. In Dec. 2019, he received his doctorate degree from The Sage Colleges, Esteves School of Education. He holds New York state certification as a school district Leader and a school building leader.

The Board of Education conducted a survey of district residents and community members last fall developed by the Washington-Saratoga-Warren-Hamilton-Essex BOCES in hopes of getting an idea of what characteristics they wanted to see in Ballston Spa’s next superintendent

“Our survey of staff, parents and caregivers, students, and community members provided the basis for a candidate profile looking for stability and longevity, continuity of curriculum, familiarity with our district and community, and excellent listening and communication skills, as requirements in our next leader,” said Board of Education President Jason Fernau in the release. “Dr. Duca meets the criteria of that candidate profile.”

Duca became the interim superintendent a week after the resignation of interim superintendent Daniel Connor, who was sworn into the position in July. The district said Connor’s resignation had been for personal reasons.

Connor accepted the interim superintendent post at Ballston Spa to replace former Superintendent Ken Slentz. In April, Slentz announced he would be leaving after being with the district for four years. The district said Slentz had accepted a position as superintendent at the Dobbs Ferry Union Free School District in Westchester County.

The school district currently has just over 4,000 students enrolled in kindergarten through 12th grade.

