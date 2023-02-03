Duanesburg captures Western Athletic Conference boys’ basketball regular-season title

SCHENECTADY — The Duanesburg boys’ basketball team secured what it hopes is just one of several championships Friday night.

The Eagles showed a variety of defensive looks to slow down Notre Dame-Bishop Gibbons’ potent lineup, and Jeffrey Mulhern scored their final eight points in a 52-45 victory that wrapped up the Western Athletic Conference regular-season title.

Bishop Gibbons used a 9-3 run to begin the fourth quarter and got within three before Mulhern hit a 3-point basket to start a closing 8-4 counter punch. The sophomore’s three-point play with 25.4 seconds to go created the final margin.

“I wanted to win the game,” Mulhern said after delivering 16 points, 12 in the second half, to lead all scorers. “That’s always the goal, to win. It kicked in a little bit.”

Ethan Thompson scored 10 points for the Eagles (11-0 WAC, 16-0 overall), Michael Leak and Peyton Fall both netted nine and the state’s No. 2-ranked Class C team never let the Golden Knights (10-1, 12-5) go on a significant run until that final quarter, when Jaquare Jones’ steal and layup capped the 9-3 push and made it 44-41 midway through.

Leak collected five steals as part of Duanesburg’s defensive effort, and Thompson had six rebounds, three blocks, three steals and took a charge.

“We knew if we came in and played solid defense, we’d be in good shape,” Duanesburg coach Brett Simpson said. “We take pride in our defense and I’m happy with that, but I’m not happy with the turnovers and our rebounding. We’ve got to do a better job if we want to make a run.”

Duanesburg has designs on the Section II Class C flag after a semifinal loss to Maple Hill last season denied the Eagles a title-game berth for the first time since 2009.

“This feels good, but the job is not done,” said Mulhern, who had two steals as part of his team’s defensive gem. “We’ve had bigger goals since the beginning of the season. We want to make a deep run in the sectionals.”

Duanesburg has a WAC tournament title to go after first, and as the No. 1 seed, will host No. 4 Berne-Knox-Westerlo Wednesday in a semifinal game. Bishop Gibbons, the No. 2 seed, will host No. 3 Fonda-Fultonville Wednesday. The WAC final is Feb. 14, and Bishop Gibbons coach Steve Garzone said he’d like another opportunity to crack Duanesburg’s stingy defense.

“We couldn’t get in any rhythm,” Garzone said. “We knew they played good defense. They throw two guys at the ball every time, and I thought we were ready for that.”

Duanesburg used its man-to-man, 1-3-1 zone and a bunch of traps to pin down Bishop Gibbons, which had piled up 107 points Wednesday in a win at OESJ.

“You know we take pride in our defense,” Mulhern said. “All coach said was, ‘Play our game.’”

Bishop Gibbons got 13 points from Si Starr and Jones, and nine out of Dequawn Gheen. Starr had amassed a career-high 37 points in the win at OESJ, yet managed only two in the second half against Duanesburg.

“In the third and fourth quarter, we’ve been successful all year,” Garzone said. “We didn’t get the ball to Starr like we have been.”

“Number five, we wanted to contain him,” Mulhern said of Starr, another of the WAC’s standout sophomores whose stat line included 12 rebounds. “We did a pretty good job, but there’s still work to do at that end.”

Compten Allgood had the only field goal in the last four minutes for Bishop Gibbons to make it 47-43, while Mulhern collected three of them. His successful layup gave Duanesburg a 49-44 lead with 53.6 seconds left, and after Zakahria Archie sank a free throw for Bishop Gibbons, Mulhern converted his big three-point play.

“He’s going to give us fits the next few years,” Garzone said of Mulhern. “It will be fun to watch him and Si develop. Allgood is also a sophomore.”

The 6-foot-7 Allgood snared 10 rebounds and blocked seven shots, and Jones had three steals as well as five of his 13 points in Bishop Gibbons’ 9-3 run in the last quarter.

Fall scored seven points in the first quarter when Duanesburg grabbed a 14-11 lead, and Thompson scored seven points in the third quarter when the Eagles went up 41-32.

Starr scored eight points in the second quarter, with his buzzer-beating layup pulling the Knights within 24-23.

“We didn’t get loose balls,” Garzone said. “Some calls didn’t go our way.”

Duanesburg 14 10 17 11 — 52

ND-BG 11 12 9 13 — 45

Duanesburg scoring: Leak 3-3-9, Thompson 3-4-10, Lohret 3-0-6, Fall 4-0-9, Mulhern 6-3-16, Williams 1-0-2. Notre Dame-Bishop Gibbons scoring: Green 2-4-9, Jones 5-2-13, Starr 5-3-13, Archie 3-1-7, Allgood 1-1-3. Team totals: Duanesburg 20-10-52, Notre Dame-Bishop Gibbons 16-11-45.

