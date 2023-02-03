Guilderland school bus involved in Carmen Road crash, district says

Article Audio:

GUILDERLAND – A Farnsworth Middle School bus was involved in a crash Friday morning on Carmen Road, the Guilderland Central School District said.

No students were injured.

The crash happened on the school’s bus route 11 as anther car crossed into the bus’s lane, officials said.

Guilderland police and response teams responded to the scene. The Guilderland Central School District Transportation Department and middle school Principal Michael Laster also responded.

A backup bus took the students on to school.

