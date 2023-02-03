High Schools: Doin’s big night leads Burnt Hills-Ballston Lake boys’ basketball to victory

Alex Doin sank six 3-pointers as part of his 32-point night in leading Burnt Hills-Ballston Lake to a 61-50 win over Guilderland in Suburban Council boys’ basketball action Friday.

Ben Kline added 14 for the Spartans. Justin Kapusinsky led Guilderland with 13, while Tyler Witazek scored 12.

Schenectady topped Averill Park 65-51. Damari Holder’s 26 led the Patriots. Christian Gomez added 11. Charlie Ratigan scored 19 to lead Averill Park.

Cam LaClair scored 16 points to lead Bethlehem in its 61-45 win over Columbia. Caden Bernardo added 15, while Logan Yohe and Kieran Barnes each scored 10 for the Eagles. Ian Fisher Layton led Columbia with 17.

Trey Mariano had 14 of his game-high 25 points in the fourth quarter to lead Shaker to a 76-67 victory over Colonie. Cameron Trimarchi led Colonie with 21, while Julius Reed added 14.

Sam Booth hit the game-winner with seven seconds left to give Niskayuna a 53-52 win over Troy. Gavin Olsen had 14 for the Silver Warriors, with Ethan Gilson and Booth each contributing 12.

Adam Meyers had a game-high 26 points to lead La Salle to a 76-51 Colonial Council win over Mohonasen. Jacob Paolino had 11 to lead Mohonasen.

Braden Jones had a game-high 36 points, including 12 foul shots, to lead Johnstown to a hard-fought 64-61 win over Broadalbin-Perth in Foothills Council action. Landon Russom hit five 3-pointers as part of his 24 points for the Patriots. Sam Hotaling and Ryan Savoie Jr. added 14 and 13, respectively.

Jhai Vellon had 20 points, and Victor Dueno chipped in with 17 to lead Amsterdam to a 74-55 win over Schuylerville and clinch its first Foothills Council title.

Peyton Smith’s 18 points led Hudson Falls to a 68-53 win over Queensbury. Jayden Hardwick added 16. Trevon Bailey had a game-high 25 for Queensbury.

Kellen Driscoll scored 17 to lead Glens Falls to a 60-44 win over South Glens Falls. Oscar Lilac contributed 12. Brady Smith had 16 to lead South Glens Falls.

Led by a 23-5 second quarter, Gloversville defeated Scotia-Glenville 72-37. Mariano DiCaterino hit six 3-pointers en route to 28 points for Gloversville. Dom Dorman added 12 in the win. Eddie Bradt and Fermin Fabian each had seven for the Tartans.

Hoosic Valley clinched the Wasaren League North Division with a 68-64 win over Stillwater. Isaiah Eckler led Hoosic Valley with 24 points. Lukas Lilac led Stillwater with 18 points. Thomas McDonough added 15.

Jake Sparks had 27 points and 13 rebounds in Hoosick Falls’ 55-35 win over Waterford-Halfmoon.

WISE, CHUDY LEAD SARATOGA SPRINGS

Carly Wise and Natasha Chudy were too much on the glass, as the pair combined for 29 rebounds in Saratoga Springs’ 60-43 win over Shenendehowa in Suburban Council girls’ basketball action.

Wise had 20 points and 17 rebounds, with Chudy adding 12 points and 12 rebounds. Lauren LaFountain had 10 points. Abby Stuart’s 12 points led Shenendehowa.

Jayla Tyler sank six free throws in her 22 points to lead Colonie to a 55-35 win over Shaker. Ava Pearson and Bella Franchi respectively added 12 and 11. Shaker was led by Mady Victorin’s seven points.

Shonyae Edmonds had a double-double of 19 points and 11 rebounds in Albany’s 75-57 win over Ballston Spa. Azera Gates had 16 points and eight rebounds. Olivia Verdile’s 18 points led Ballston Spa.

Olivia O’Meally had 17 points to lead Niskayuna’s 61-29 victory over Troy. Kathleen Birmingham and Jacqueline Reffelt each had 13 for the Silver Warriors. Ava Mammone had nine for Troy.

Bethlehem outscored Columbia 32-14 in the second half on its way to a 56-34 win. Ellie Cerf scored 14 for Bethlehem, while Caroline Davis had 12. Alivia Landy’s nine led Columbia.

Ella Blesi knocked down four 3-pointers for Burnt Hills-Ballston Lake in its 69-57 win over Guilderland. She finished with 22 points. Grace O’Conner added 15 in the win. Brooke Lilly scored 13 to lead Guilderland. Jessica Helou-Topini added 10.

Tatiana Tune scored a game-high 19 in Averill Park’s 55-12 victory over Schenectady. Kayleigh Ahern added 13. Jayda Palmer had five for Schenectady.

OESJ held Fort Plain to just seven points in the first half en route to a 48-23 win over Fort Plain in Western Athletic Conference girls’ basketball action.

Anderson Eggleston scored 12 points to lead OESJ. Taylor Hayes added 10. Chloe Sickler’s 11 points paced Fort Plain.

Albany Academy outscored Cohoes 13-2 in the first quarter on its way to a 58-27 win over Cohoes in the Colonial Council. Saige Randolph led the Bears with 16 points. Erin Huban and Alex Leonard each scored 11. Cam Chicaway scored 10 for Cohoes.

Mia Carmody and Reese Hoenig had 20 and 19, respectively, to lead Voorheesville to a 60-51 win over Cobleskill-Richmondville. Megan Ellis’ 17 points led the Bulldogs.

Karissa Antoine had 17 points, Arianna Brandon scored 16 and Schalmont topped Ravena-Coeymans-Selkirk 49-38. Gianna Cirilla added 14 for the Sabres. Hannah Vanderzee scored 34 of her team’s 38 points for the Indians.

Sophia Bologna had a game-high 30 in Holy Names’ 58-44 win over Mohonasen. Ryan Carroll added 17.

Led by a 24-4 second quarter, Notre Dame-Bishop Gibbons downed Loudonville Christian 60-20 in a non-league contest. Angelina Deitz led ND-BG with 18 points. Mia’Rose Wylie added 11 points. Larissa Paddock scored 11 to lead Loudonville Christian.

Fonda-Fultonville had three players in double figures in its 58-39 win over Gloversville. Quincy Lake had 14 points, 10 assists and five steals for the Braves. Kieonna Christmas added 12 points and six rebounds, while Emma Crahan had 10 points.

