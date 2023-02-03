Impaired driver crashes into Milton home, flees on foot, troopers say

Article Audio:

MILTON – An impaired driver crashed into a Milton home early Wednesday morning before fleeing on foot and getting arrested, New York State Police said Friday.

Joel M. Burgess, 43, of Greenfield, was arrested and charged with driving while intoxicated and ability impaired by drugs, second-degree reckless endangerment and other misdemeanors, police said.

The incident began just before 2:30 a.m. Wednesday as troopers spotted a vehicle on Geyser Road in Milton violating vehicle and traffic laws, police said.

Troopers followed the vehicle and, as the driver attempted to turn onto Stone Church Road, the vehicle went off the road, hit a utility pole and then a nearby home, police said.

Burgess then fled into nearby woods. He was soon taken into custody with help from the Saratoga County Sheriff’s Office, police said.

Burgess was evaluated by EMS and taken to Saratoga Hospital for further evaluation, police said.

Police also discovered drugs in his vehicle, police said.

Burgess was also charged with fourth-degree criminal mischief, resisting arrest, obstructing governmental administration and seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, police said.

Burgess refused to provide a blood sample, police said.

Burgess was processed after being released from the hospital and released to appear in court later.

Categories: News, News, Saratoga County, Saratoga Springs