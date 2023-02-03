Man shot in Niskayuna late Thursday, police say

By Steven Cook |
A Niskayuna police car
PHOTOGRAPHER: - -
Article Audio:
NISKAYUNA – A man was shot late Thursday in Niskayuna, police said.

The man was taken to Albany Medical Center for treatment of injuries described as non-life-threatening, police said.

The incident happened at about 11:53 p.m. Friday at Hillcrest Village Apartments, police said.

Officers responded there for a report of a man who had been shot. They arrived and found the man suffering from an apparent gunshot wound, police said.

Niskayuna Fire District 1 personnel responded and took the man on to the hospital.

The preliminary investigation suggests the incident was not random, police said.

The investigation remained ongoing Friday.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact the Niskayuna Detective Division, police said.

Categories: News, Schenectady County

