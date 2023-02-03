Readers’ ECAC Hockey Faceoff Selections 2022-23: Week 16

The Daily Gazette readers’ Week 16 ECAC Hockey picks:
GB-BE-ME 123-56-16 262 points
FRIDAY
Colgate
Cornell
SLU
Clarkson
Quinnipiac
Princeton
SATURDAY
Cornell
Colgate
Brown
SLU
Quinnipiac
MONDAY
BU
Ryan Fay 121-58-16 258 points
FRIDAY
Union at Colgate — Colgate
RPI at No. 11 Cornell — Cornell
St. Lawrence at Brown — St. Lawrence
Clarkson at Yale — Clarkson
No. 2 Quinnipiac at No. 8 Harvard — Quinnipiac
Princeton at Dartmouth — Princeton
SATURDAY
Union at Cornell — Cornell
RPI at Colgate — Colgate
Clarkson at Brown — Brown
St. Lawrence at Yale — St. Lawrence
Quinnipiac at Dartmouth — Quinnipiac
MONDAY
Harvard vs. Boston College in Beanpot (first round) — Harvard
Andy Weise 120-59-16 256 points
Friday
Colgate 3, Union 2
Cornell 5, RPI 2
Clarkson 3, Yale 1
Brown 4, SLU 2
Harvard 4, Quinnipiac 3
Princeton 4, Dartmouth 1
Saturday
Cornell 4, Union 1
Colgate 3, RPI 2
Clarkson 4, Brown 2
SLU 3, Yale 1
Quinnipiac 6, Dartmouth 2
Monday
Harvard 3, BC 2
Kevin Sokolski 120-59-16 256 points
Friday
Colgate
Cornell
SLU
Clarkson
Harvard
Princeton
Saturday
Cornell
Colgate
Clarkson
SLU
QU
Monday
Harvard
Brian Unger 119-60-16 254 points
Friday
Clarkson
Colgate
Brown
Cornell
Harvard
Princeton
Saturday
SLU
Brown
Colgate
Cornell
Q-Pack
Monday
Harvard
Matthew Ruffini 116-63-16 248 points (7-5-0)
Friday
Union at Colgate- Colgate 5-3
RPI at Cornell- Cornell 3-0
St. Lawrence at Brown- Brown 2-1
Clarkson at Yale- Clarkson 4-2
Quinnipiac at Harvard- Quinnipiac 3-2
Princeton at Dartmouth- Princeton 3-1
Saturday
Union at Cornell- Cornell 6-2
RPI at Colgate- Colgate 4-3
Clarkson at Brown- Brown 1-0
St. Lawrence at Yale- St. Lawrence 4-3
Quinnipiac at Dartmouth- Quinnipiac 3-1
Monday
Harvard vs BU- BU 5-4
Rowena Watson 116-63-16 248 points
FRIDAY
Union at Colgate — Union
RPI at No. 11 Cornell — Cornell
St. Lawrence at Brown — St. Lawrence
Clarkson at Yale — Clarkson
No. 2 Quinnipiac at No. 8 Harvard — Harvard
Princeton at Dartmouth — Princeton
SATURDAY
Union at Cornell — Cornell
RPI at Colgate — Colgate
Clarkson at Brown — Clarkson
St. Lawrence at Yale — St. Lawrence
Quinnipiac at Dartmouth — Quinnipiac
MONDAY
Harvard vs. Boston College in Beanpot (first round) — Harvard
Achilles 3-7-5 112-67-16 240 points
FRIDAY
Union at Colgate — Colgate 4, Union 2
RPI at No. 11 Cornell — Cornell 6, RPI 1
St. Lawrence at Brown — Brown 4, SLU 3
Clarkson at Yale — Clarkson 4, Yale 0
No. 2 Quinnipiac at No. 8 Harvard — Harvard 3, QPac 1
Princeton at Dartmouth — Princeton 4, Dartmouth 1
SATURDAY
Union at Cornell — Cornell 6, Union 2
RPI at Colgate — Colgate 4, RPI 1
Clarkson at Brown — Clarkson 3, Brown 1
St. Lawrence at Yale — SLU 3, Yale 1
Quinnipiac at Dartmouth — Quinnipiac 5, Dartmouth 0
MONDAY
Harvard vs. Boston College in Beanpot (first round) — Harvard 4, BC 2
David Trestick 111-68-16 238 points
Friday
Colgate 4, Union 2
Cornell 5, RPI 1
SLU 4, Brown 1
Clarkson 4, Yale 2
Harvard 5, Quinnipiac 4
Princeton 4, Dartmouth 1
Saturday
Cornell 5, Union 1
Colgate 4, RPI 1
Clarkson 4, Brown 3
SLU 3, Yale 2
Quinnipiac 4, Dartmouth 1
Monday
Harvard 4, BC 3
Michael Hutter 108-68-15 231 points
FRIDAY
Union at Colgate — Colgate 4, Union 2
RPI at No. 11 Cornell — Cornell 5, RPI 1
St. Lawrence at Brown — Brown 3, SLU 1
Clarkson at Yale — Clarkson 5, Yale 1
No. 2 Quinnipiac at No. 8 Harvard — Quinnipiac 4, Harvard 2
Princeton at Dartmouth — Princeton 4, Dartmouth 1
SATURDAY
Union at Cornell — Cornell 4, Union 1
RPI at Colgate — Colgate 3, RPI 0
Clarkson at Brown — Brown 4, Clarkson 2
St. Lawrence at Yale — St. Lawrence 5, Yale 1
Quinnipiac at Dartmouth — Quinnipiac 5, Dartmouth 1
MONDAY
Harvard vs. Boston College in Beanpot (first round) — Harvard 3, Boston College 1
Union Bob 106-70-15 227 points
FRIDAY
CORNELL
ST. LAWRENCE
HARVARD
CLARKSON
UNION
PRINCETON
SATURDAY
ST. LAWRENCE
COLGATE
CORNELL
BROWN
QUINNIPIAC
MONDAY
HARVARD
Towell68 105-75-15 225 points
Friday
Clarkson 2 Yale 1
Union 3 Colgate 1
Cornell 5 RPI 1
Harvard 3 Quinnipiac 2
Brown 3 St. Lawrence 2
Princeton 4 Dartmouth 3
Saturday
Clarkson 3 Brown 2
Colgate 4 RPI 2
Union 2 Cornell 1
St. Lawrence 3 Yale 1
Quinnipiac 4 Dartmouth 0
Monday
Harvard 3 BC 1
RedLiner36 105-75-15 225 points
FRIDAY
Union at Colgate — Colgate 2, Union 3
RPI at No. 11 Cornell — Cornell 3, RPI 1
St. Lawrence at Brown — St. Lawrence 2, Brown 3
Clarkson at Yale — Clarkson 3, Yale 2
No. 2 Quinnipiac at No. 8 Harvard — Quinnipiac 3, Harvard 2 shootout
Princeton at Dartmouth — Princeton 4, Dartmouth 2
SATURDAY
Union at Cornell — Cornell 4, Union 2
RPI at Colgate — Colgate 4, RPI 1
Clarkson at Brown — Brown 3, Clarkson 2
St. Lawrence at Yale — St. Lawrence 4, Yale 1
Quinnipiac at Dartmouth — Quinnipiac 6, Dartmouth 1
MONDAY
Harvard vs. Boston College in Beanpot (first round) — Harvard 4, BC 2
Jim Kalohn 104-75-16 224 points
FRIDAY
Union at Colgate — Union
RPI at No. 11 Cornell — Cornell
St. Lawrence at Brown — Brown
Clarkson at Yale — Clarkson
No. 2 Quinnipiac at No. 8 Harvard — Quinnipiac
Princeton at Dartmouth — Dartmouth
SATURDAY
Union at Cornell — Cornell
RPI at Colgate — Colgate
Clarkson at Brown — Clarkson
St. Lawrence at Yale — St. Lawrence
Quinnipiac at Dartmouth — Quinnipiac
MONDAY
Harvard vs. Boston College in Beanpot (first round) — Harvard
Dutch Crazy 103-76-16 222 points
FRIDAY
Union at Colgate — Colgate 3, Union 2
RPI at No. 11 Cornell — Cornell 4, RPI 1
St. Lawrence at Brown — Brown 3, St. Lawrence 2
Clarkson at Yale — Clarkson 4, Yale 1
No. 2 Quinnipiac at No. 8 Harvard — Harvard 2, Quinnipiac 1
Princeton at Dartmouth — Princeton 4, Dartmouth 2
SATURDAY
Union at Cornell — Cornell 4, Union 0
RPI at Colgate — RPI 2, Colgate 1
Clarkson at Brown — Clarkson 2, Brown 1
St. Lawrence at Yale — St. Lawrence 4, Yale 1
Quinnipiac at Dartmouth — Quinnipiac 6, Dartmouth 1
MONDAY
Harvard vs. Boston College in Beanpot (first round) — Harvard 3, BC 2
Christopher and Sarah Chadwick 101-78-16 218 points
Friday
Union over Colgate
Cornell over RPI
St Lawrence over Brown
Quinn over Harvard
Clarkson over Yale
Princeton over Dartmouth
Saturday
Union over Cornell
Colgate over RPI
St Lawrence over Yale
Clarkson over Brown
Quinn over Dartmouth
Monday
Harvard over BC
Rich Large 99-85-11 209 points
Friday
Cornell
Brown
Harvard
Clarkson
Union
Dartmouth
Saturday
St Lawrence
RPI
Cornell
Clarkson
Quinnipiac
Monday
Boston College
Richard Derrick 94-85-16 204 points
FRIDAY
Union at Colgate — Colgate 4-1
RPI at No. 11 Cornell — RPI 2-1
St. Lawrence at Brown — St. Lawrence 3-0
Clarkson at Yale — Clarkson 4-3
No. 2 Quinnipiac at No. 8 Harvard — Harvard 3-1
Princeton at Dartmouth — Dartmouth 5-4
SATURDAY
Union at Cornell — Cornell 2-0
RPI at Colgate — Colgate 6-3
Clarkson at Brown — Brown 3-0
St. Lawrence at Yale — St. Lawrence 2-1
Quinnipiac at Dartmouth — Quinnipiac 5-3
MONDAY
Harvard vs. Boston College in Beanpot (first round) — Harvard 2-1
Contact Ken Schott by email at [email protected]. Follow him on Twitter @slapschotts.
