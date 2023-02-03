Readers’ ECAC Hockey Faceoff Selections 2022-23: Week 16

The Daily Gazette readers’ Week 16 ECAC Hockey picks:

GB-BE-ME 123-56-16 262 points

FRIDAY

Colgate

Cornell

SLU

Clarkson

Quinnipiac

Princeton

SATURDAY

Cornell

Colgate

Brown

SLU

Quinnipiac

MONDAY

BU

Ryan Fay 121-58-16 258 points

FRIDAY

Union at Colgate — Colgate

RPI at No. 11 Cornell — Cornell

St. Lawrence at Brown — St. Lawrence

Clarkson at Yale — Clarkson

No. 2 Quinnipiac at No. 8 Harvard — Quinnipiac

Princeton at Dartmouth — Princeton

SATURDAY

Union at Cornell — Cornell

RPI at Colgate — Colgate

Clarkson at Brown — Brown

St. Lawrence at Yale — St. Lawrence

Quinnipiac at Dartmouth — Quinnipiac

MONDAY

Harvard vs. Boston College in Beanpot (first round) — Harvard

Andy Weise 120-59-16 256 points

Friday

Colgate 3, Union 2

Cornell 5, RPI 2

Clarkson 3, Yale 1

Brown 4, SLU 2

Harvard 4, Quinnipiac 3

Princeton 4, Dartmouth 1

Saturday

Cornell 4, Union 1

Colgate 3, RPI 2

Clarkson 4, Brown 2

SLU 3, Yale 1

Quinnipiac 6, Dartmouth 2

Monday

Harvard 3, BC 2

Kevin Sokolski 120-59-16 256 points

Friday

Colgate

Cornell

SLU

Clarkson

Harvard

Princeton

Saturday

Cornell

Colgate

Clarkson

SLU

QU

Monday

Harvard

Brian Unger 119-60-16 254 points

Friday

Clarkson

Colgate

Brown

Cornell

Harvard

Princeton

Saturday

SLU

Brown

Colgate

Cornell

Q-Pack

Monday

Harvard

Matthew Ruffini 116-63-16 248 points (7-5-0)

Friday

Union at Colgate- Colgate 5-3

RPI at Cornell- Cornell 3-0

St. Lawrence at Brown- Brown 2-1

Clarkson at Yale- Clarkson 4-2

Quinnipiac at Harvard- Quinnipiac 3-2

Princeton at Dartmouth- Princeton 3-1

Saturday

Union at Cornell- Cornell 6-2

RPI at Colgate- Colgate 4-3

Clarkson at Brown- Brown 1-0

St. Lawrence at Yale- St. Lawrence 4-3

Quinnipiac at Dartmouth- Quinnipiac 3-1

Monday

Harvard vs BU- BU 5-4

Rowena Watson 116-63-16 248 points

FRIDAY

Union at Colgate — Union

RPI at No. 11 Cornell — Cornell

St. Lawrence at Brown — St. Lawrence

Clarkson at Yale — Clarkson

No. 2 Quinnipiac at No. 8 Harvard — Harvard

Princeton at Dartmouth — Princeton

SATURDAY

Union at Cornell — Cornell

RPI at Colgate — Colgate

Clarkson at Brown — Clarkson

St. Lawrence at Yale — St. Lawrence

Quinnipiac at Dartmouth — Quinnipiac

MONDAY

Harvard vs. Boston College in Beanpot (first round) — Harvard

Achilles 3-7-5 112-67-16 240 points

FRIDAY

Union at Colgate — Colgate 4, Union 2

RPI at No. 11 Cornell — Cornell 6, RPI 1

St. Lawrence at Brown — Brown 4, SLU 3

Clarkson at Yale — Clarkson 4, Yale 0

No. 2 Quinnipiac at No. 8 Harvard — Harvard 3, QPac 1

Princeton at Dartmouth — Princeton 4, Dartmouth 1

SATURDAY

Union at Cornell — Cornell 6, Union 2

RPI at Colgate — Colgate 4, RPI 1

Clarkson at Brown — Clarkson 3, Brown 1

St. Lawrence at Yale — SLU 3, Yale 1

Quinnipiac at Dartmouth — Quinnipiac 5, Dartmouth 0

MONDAY

Harvard vs. Boston College in Beanpot (first round) — Harvard 4, BC 2

David Trestick 111-68-16 238 points

Friday

Colgate 4, Union 2

Cornell 5, RPI 1

SLU 4, Brown 1

Clarkson 4, Yale 2

Harvard 5, Quinnipiac 4

Princeton 4, Dartmouth 1

Saturday

Cornell 5, Union 1

Colgate 4, RPI 1

Clarkson 4, Brown 3

SLU 3, Yale 2

Quinnipiac 4, Dartmouth 1

Monday

Harvard 4, BC 3

Michael Hutter 108-68-15 231 points

FRIDAY

Union at Colgate — Colgate 4, Union 2

RPI at No. 11 Cornell — Cornell 5, RPI 1

St. Lawrence at Brown — Brown 3, SLU 1

Clarkson at Yale — Clarkson 5, Yale 1

No. 2 Quinnipiac at No. 8 Harvard — Quinnipiac 4, Harvard 2

Princeton at Dartmouth — Princeton 4, Dartmouth 1

SATURDAY

Union at Cornell — Cornell 4, Union 1

RPI at Colgate — Colgate 3, RPI 0

Clarkson at Brown — Brown 4, Clarkson 2

St. Lawrence at Yale — St. Lawrence 5, Yale 1

Quinnipiac at Dartmouth — Quinnipiac 5, Dartmouth 1

MONDAY

Harvard vs. Boston College in Beanpot (first round) — Harvard 3, Boston College 1

Union Bob 106-70-15 227 points

FRIDAY

CORNELL

ST. LAWRENCE

HARVARD

CLARKSON

UNION

PRINCETON

SATURDAY

ST. LAWRENCE

COLGATE

CORNELL

BROWN

QUINNIPIAC

MONDAY

HARVARD

Towell68 105-75-15 225 points

Friday

Clarkson 2 Yale 1

Union 3 Colgate 1

Cornell 5 RPI 1

Harvard 3 Quinnipiac 2

Brown 3 St. Lawrence 2

Princeton 4 Dartmouth 3

Saturday

Clarkson 3 Brown 2

Colgate 4 RPI 2

Union 2 Cornell 1

St. Lawrence 3 Yale 1

Quinnipiac 4 Dartmouth 0

Monday

Harvard 3 BC 1

RedLiner36 105-75-15 225 points

FRIDAY

Union at Colgate — Colgate 2, Union 3

RPI at No. 11 Cornell — Cornell 3, RPI 1

St. Lawrence at Brown — St. Lawrence 2, Brown 3

Clarkson at Yale — Clarkson 3, Yale 2

No. 2 Quinnipiac at No. 8 Harvard — Quinnipiac 3, Harvard 2 shootout

Princeton at Dartmouth — Princeton 4, Dartmouth 2

SATURDAY

Union at Cornell — Cornell 4, Union 2

RPI at Colgate — Colgate 4, RPI 1

Clarkson at Brown — Brown 3, Clarkson 2

St. Lawrence at Yale — St. Lawrence 4, Yale 1

Quinnipiac at Dartmouth — Quinnipiac 6, Dartmouth 1

MONDAY

Harvard vs. Boston College in Beanpot (first round) — Harvard 4, BC 2

Jim Kalohn 104-75-16 224 points

FRIDAY

Union at Colgate — Union

RPI at No. 11 Cornell — Cornell

St. Lawrence at Brown — Brown

Clarkson at Yale — Clarkson

No. 2 Quinnipiac at No. 8 Harvard — Quinnipiac

Princeton at Dartmouth — Dartmouth

SATURDAY

Union at Cornell — Cornell

RPI at Colgate — Colgate

Clarkson at Brown — Clarkson

St. Lawrence at Yale — St. Lawrence

Quinnipiac at Dartmouth — Quinnipiac

MONDAY

Harvard vs. Boston College in Beanpot (first round) — Harvard

Dutch Crazy 103-76-16 222 points

FRIDAY

Union at Colgate — Colgate 3, Union 2

RPI at No. 11 Cornell — Cornell 4, RPI 1

St. Lawrence at Brown — Brown 3, St. Lawrence 2

Clarkson at Yale — Clarkson 4, Yale 1

No. 2 Quinnipiac at No. 8 Harvard — Harvard 2, Quinnipiac 1

Princeton at Dartmouth — Princeton 4, Dartmouth 2

SATURDAY

Union at Cornell — Cornell 4, Union 0

RPI at Colgate — RPI 2, Colgate 1

Clarkson at Brown — Clarkson 2, Brown 1

St. Lawrence at Yale — St. Lawrence 4, Yale 1

Quinnipiac at Dartmouth — Quinnipiac 6, Dartmouth 1

MONDAY

Harvard vs. Boston College in Beanpot (first round) — Harvard 3, BC 2

Christopher and Sarah Chadwick 101-78-16 218 points

Friday

Union over Colgate

Cornell over RPI

St Lawrence over Brown

Quinn over Harvard

Clarkson over Yale

Princeton over Dartmouth

Saturday

Union over Cornell

Colgate over RPI

St Lawrence over Yale

Clarkson over Brown

Quinn over Dartmouth

Monday

Harvard over BC

Rich Large 99-85-11 209 points

Friday

Cornell

Brown

Harvard

Clarkson

Union

Dartmouth

Saturday

St Lawrence

RPI

Cornell

Clarkson

Quinnipiac

Monday

Boston College

Richard Derrick 94-85-16 204 points

FRIDAY

Union at Colgate — Colgate 4-1

RPI at No. 11 Cornell — RPI 2-1

St. Lawrence at Brown — St. Lawrence 3-0

Clarkson at Yale — Clarkson 4-3

No. 2 Quinnipiac at No. 8 Harvard — Harvard 3-1

Princeton at Dartmouth — Dartmouth 5-4

SATURDAY

Union at Cornell — Cornell 2-0

RPI at Colgate — Colgate 6-3

Clarkson at Brown — Brown 3-0

St. Lawrence at Yale — St. Lawrence 2-1

Quinnipiac at Dartmouth — Quinnipiac 5-3

MONDAY

Harvard vs. Boston College in Beanpot (first round) — Harvard 2-1

