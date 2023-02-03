Saratoga Springs fire chief Joseph Dolan placed on paid leave

SARATOGA SPRINGS – Saratoga Springs Fire Chief Joseph Dolan has been placed on paid leave pending an investigation into a complaint that he is employed by two fire departments.

“It could be for as little as four days,” said James Montagnino, the public safety commissioner.

Montagnino said he received a complaint Jan. 27, which claims the fire chief is working for both the Saratoga Springs Fire Department and another department Montagnino would not name.

Montagnino also would not say who filed the complaint.

“I can’t say who filed it at this time,” he said.

While the complaint was filed on Jan. 27, he was not placed on leave until the close of business Wednesday.

“The complaint came in late on Friday and we were unable to reach our counsel until Monday,” he said. “We needed time to confer with our counsel and Human Resources before the decision was made.”

He said that a brief interview will be conducted by an attorney that the city will obtain. That interview is scheduled for Feb. 8.

While the chief is on leave, Asst. Chief Aaron Dyer is overseeing the department.

Dolan has been with the department since 1998, working his way up the ranks until he was named chief in January 2019.

Dolan couldn’t be immediately reached for comment.

