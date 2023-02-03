See how the Philadelphia Eagles went from long shots to Super Bowl 57 favorites

Article Audio:

The Philadelphia Eagles were an afterthought as far as being a Super Bowl contender last February, but that is no longer the case 12 months later. The Eagles opened at +4000 to win Super Bowl 57, which was the same as the New Orleans Saints, Minnesota Vikings, Pittsburgh Steelers and Seattle Seahawks.

None of those other four teams would go on to win a playoff game, whereas the Eagles became Super Bowl favorites over the Kansas City Chiefs, who oddsmakers had among the preseason favorites.

The Eagles were at +4000 until June 1st when they saw their odds shift to +2800, and they didn’t see another significant shift until after a Week 1 victory over the Detroit Lions in which they went to +1400.

Their odds continued to trend positively after an 8-0 start to the regular season, as they were at +600 or lower each of the remaining weeks until the postseason.

However, the Eagles weren’t the overall favorite heading into the playoffs after losing two of their last three regular-season games in large part due to quarterback Jalen Hurts’ shoulder injury. Hurts proved to be fully healthy though in a divisional round blowout of the Giants, and the Eagles became Super Bowl favorites heading into conference championship week and have kept that title ever since.

Let’s take a look at how the Eagles’ Super Bowl futures odds progressed over the past 12 months.

PHILADELPHIA EAGLES FUTURES

TO WIN SUPER BOWL LVII

Note: Numbers are according to sportsoddshistory.com, which uses BetMGM.

BEFORE THE START OF THE SEASON

Day after Super LVI: +4000

April 1, 2022: +4000

May 1, 2022: +4000

June 1, 2022: +2800

July 20, 2022 (training camp): +2500

Sept. 8 (3 days before Opening Day): +2500

REGULAR SEASON

Following Week 1 (def. Detroit, 38-35): +1400

Week 2 (def. Minnesota, 24-7): +1100

Week 3 (def. Washington, 24-8): +850

Week 4 (def. Jacksonville 29-21): +750

Week 5 (def. Arizona 20-17): +650

Week 6 (def. Dallas 26-17): +550

Week 7 (BYE): +500

Week 8 (def. Pittsburgh, 35-13): +550

Week 9 (def. Houston, 29-17): +500

Week 10 (lost to Washington 32-21): +600

Week 11 (def. Indianapolis 17-16): +600

Week 12 (def. Green Bay, 40-33): +600

Week 13 (def. Tennessee, 35-10): +500

Week 14 (def. NY Giants, 48-22): +450

Week 15 (def. Chicago, 25-20): +400

Week 16 (lost to Dallas, 34-40): +450

Week 17 (lost to New Orleans, 20-10): +550

Week 18 (def. NY Giants, 27-16): +500

POSTSEASON

Divisional Round (def. NY Giants, 38-7): +240

Conference Championship (def. San Francisco, 31-7): -125

