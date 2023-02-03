Stringing Sticks: UAlbany men’s lacrosse returns good core as 2023 season draws closer

With UAlbany’s men’s lacrosse season scheduled to start before my next column, let’s forgo my rant about how the season starts too soon and instead take a general look at the Great Danes before they open the season on Friday, Feb. 10 at Syracuse.

Last year’s team could be summed up in: There was some good, there was some bad. UAlbany finished 3-3 in the America East and fell to eventual league champion Vermont in the conference semifinals. The team had 155 goals (105 assisted) and allowed 214.

Offensively, the Great Danes have five of their top 10 scorers returning or able (Camden Hay and Conner Fingar returned, but sustained season-ending injuries), including three of the five who totaled at least 20 points. That includes leading scorer Graydon Hogg, Jack Pucci and Amos Whitcomb.

On faceoffs, both of UAlbany’s main guys return in Reagan Endres, who won 52.8% last year, and Nick Karnes, who won 44.7%.

Defensively, long-stick midfielder Jake Piseno, who led the team in ground balls with 77, returns. Also returning are defensemen Elijah Gash, who made 14 starts last season, Shaker graduate Will Pepe, who made eight starts, and Jack Peterson, who made five.

In goal, both Tommy Heller and Jack VanValkenburgh return. Heller played in nine games, started six, had a 14.16 GAA and a .426 save percentage. VanValkenburgh played in six, started one, had a 14.53 GAA and a .475 save percentage.

Naturally, it’s hard to tell much about the freshmen from just their bios, but attackmen Daniel Kesselring, Silas Richmond, midfielders Alex Pfeiffer, Luke Grove, Austin Oppenheim and goalie Timmy Vine are among the ones who show promise on paper.

SIENA MEN PICKED THIRD

Siena men’s lacrosse coach Liam Gleason was curious how the MAAC preseason poll would look – not because he puts much stock in it, but the obvious question of how do you rank the one new full member and four new associate members who arrived from different conferences?

Now we know. The Saints, who made the semifinals of last year’s conference tournament, are predicted to finish third, behind last year’s champion, Manhattan, in second, and Marist in first.

Last year, Siena was picked to finish seventh, but made its first conference tournament since 2014.

While on the topic of Siena, the Saints’ game against Marist, at its Hickey Field on Wednesday, April 12 was flexed to ESPNU, and will be played at noon. Last year’s game featured six ties and five lead changes before the Red Foxes won 11-10.

UNION, RPI RANKED

The preseason rankings have come out for Division IIII, and to no one’s surprise, despite some big graduation losses, Union is ranked in the top 10 of both polls.

The Dutchmen, who advanced to their first national championship game last year, are ranked sixth in the USILA poll behind, from the top, RIT, Salisbury, Tufts, Christopher Newport and York. They are ranked seventh in the Inside Lacrosse poll, with the same order except Bowdoin one spot ahead of them.

Also, a slight has been fixed. The USILA added Union fifth-year senior attackman Peter Burnes to its first-team preseason All-American list.

Liberty League foe RPI is ranked 18th in the USILA and 20th in Inside Lacrosse.

NICE VENUE

When Saint Rose’s schedules were recently released, the men’s team listed a pleasant surprise. The Golden Knights’ game against Frostburg State on Feb. 22 will be played at Johns Hopkins’ historic Homewood Field at 7 p.m.

