High schools: Ballston Spa, Shenendehowa among Section II boys’ wrestling classification champs

Ballston Spa’s Ralph Keeney, Darrien Insogna and Connor Gregory all won their respective weight classes, leading the Scotties to a team championship in Saturday’s Section II Division 1 Class 2 boys’ wrestling tournament at Burnt Hills-Ballston Lake High School.

Keeney was the champion at 110 pounds, Gregory won at 160 pounds and Insogna topped the 215-pound field.

Host and runner-up Burnt Hills got individual championships from Tyler Whitely (118), Liam Carlin (132), Gabriel Goss (138), Joshua Warland (152) and Santino Mareno (189). Mohonasen won the lightest and heaviest classes, with Vincent Graulau winning at 102 and Cameron Groncki taking the 285-pound title with a 15-second pin in the final.

Amsterdam’s Renso Montalvo also picked up an individual title, winning at 145 pounds. Averill Park rounded out the champions with Jacob Hanlon (126) and Elias Goosmann (189).

In the team competition, Ballston Spa finished with 248.5 points, edging Burnt Hills (243 points). Completing the top five were Queensbury (142.5 points), Averill Park (141.5 points) and Columbia (122 points).

Shenendehowa captured the team championship in the Division 1 Class 1 tournament at Guilderland on the strength of four individual championships in the lower and middle weights.

The Plainsmen’s Greg Green (118), Vincent Grembocki (132), David Ensminger (138) and Davin Leavey (145) were all crowned champions.

Team runner-up Saratoga Springs had five individual champions — Taylor Beaury (126), Gordon Murray (152), Gianni Delgado (160), Lorenzo Paleschi (189) and Patrick McKinley (215).

Rounding out the list of individual champions were Colonie’s Vincent Mastrianni (102) and Will Hotaling (285), Niskayuna’s Drew Schiavo (110) and Shaker’s Malachi Moore (189).

Shenendehowa finished with 248 team points, followed by Saratoga Springs (210.5 points), Shaker (167 points), Guilderland (127 points) and Schenectady (114 points).

At the Division 2 Class 1 tournament, host Mechanicville/Stillwater crowned a pair of champions, with undefeated Luke Schmiracher winning at 160 pounds and Ben Nania at 215.

Schalmont and Fonda/Johnstown also had a pair of champions, with Dylan Devine (132) and Michael Cavanaugh (189) topping the podium for Schalmont, and Johnathan Swartwout (110) and Owen Hicks (145) scoring first place for Fonda-Fultonville.

Hudson Falls captured the team title with 210.5 points, finishing ahead of Glens Falls (194.5 points), Ravena-Coeymans-Selkirk (181.5 points), Fonda/Johnstown (173 points) and Mechanicville/Stillwater (105.5 points).

Cobleskill-Richmondville had four individual champions at the Division 2 Class 2 tournament at Tamarac en route to finishing second in the team competition behind Coxsackie-Athens.

Ashten Haley (110), Luke Yorke (138), Kyber Henry (152) and Luke Pryor (215) all won their respective weight classes for the Bulldogs, whose team total of 207 points was just six points behind first-place Coxsackie-Athens. Tamarac (148 points), Greenville (145.5 points) and Granville/Fort Ann (145.5 points) rounded out the top five.

Three Canajoharie/Fort Plain wrestlers won their weight classes in the Division 2 Class 3 tournament at Warrensburg as Austin Horender won at 118 pounds, Alex Smith won at 126 and Christian Burke won at 160.

Salem/Cambridge won the team championship with 228 points, just ahead of Warrensburg/Lake George (224 points), which had a tournament-high five individual champions. Duanesburg/Schoharie (164 points), Canajoharie/Fort Plain (144 points) and Whitehall (144 points) completed the top five.

MOHAWKS, BH/BS PLAY TO TIE

Burnt Hills/Ballston Spa and the Mohawks played to a 3-3 boys’ ice hockey tie in Capital District High School Hockey League play.

In a non-league contest, Grady Frasier and Luke Henderson had a goal and an assist in Saratpga Springs’ 4-2 win over Section VII’s Saranac. Maddox Pemrick and Daniel Clochaney also scored for Saratoga Springs, and Blue Streaks goalie Matt Barber made 22 saves.

ADIRONDACK UNITED ROLLS

Lillian Willis’ hat trick led Adirondack United girls’ ice hockey to a 7-0 win over Massena to wrap up the regular season with a 15-1 record. Willis also had two assists, Bayley Duffy added a goal and three assists, Madison Macaulay had two goals and two assists and Tekla Fine-Lease also scored. Ava Reynolds notched a 12-save shutout for Adirondack United, which will participate in the Section VII playoffs, facing Saranac/Lake Placid on Tuesday.

STILLWATER STORMS TO WIN

Miranda Price scored 27 points to lead Stillwater in a 68-18 non-league girls’ basketball win over Johnstown. Ana Parella added 19 points, and Addison Thorton scored 12 for Stillwater, which led 25-2 after the first quarter and 41-6 at halftime. Johnstown’s Julianna Hisert scored 13 points.

Ashlee Stevens led three Berne-Knox-Westerlo players in double figures with 18 points in a 66-29 win over Mekeel Christian Academy. Clarie Scram added 14 points and Emma Cyr scored 10 for B-K-W, while Johannah Gardner led Mekeel Christian with seven points.

In the Wasaren League, Rachel McOmber scored 13 points, Maddy Atwood scored 12 and Piper Morris scored 10 for Waterford-Halfmoon in the Fordians’ 43-18 win over Berlin/New Lebanon, which was held scoreless in the first quarter and managed just three points in the first half.

MECHANICVILLE CRUISES

In Wasaren League boys’ basketball action, James Doty scored 14 points, and both Fen Egan and Cruz Goverski scored 11 for Mechanicville in a 61-29 win over Berlin/New Lebanon. Jason McFall’s nine points led Berlin/New Lebanon.

In a non-league contest, Fonda-Fultonville got out to a 15-2 lead after one quarter and beat Broadalbin-Perth 57-46 behind 21 points from Brady Whipple and a 13-point, 10-rebound game from Jackson Cusack. For Broadalbin-Perth, Ryan Savoie scored 17 points, and Landon Russom added 10.

Isaiah Rose scored 20 points, and Nykim Taylor scored 16 to lead Mekeel Christian Academy’s 55-43 win over Rutland (Vt.).

CBA beat La Salle Institute 83-67, with the Brothers getting 22 points from JJ Osinski and 18 points from Oreo Odutayo. Adam Meyers led La Salle, scoring a game-high 34 points.

Categories: High School Sports, Sports