Middle quarters hurt FireWolves in NLL loss to Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA — The Albany FireWolves’ offense went missing during the middle quarters Saturday in a 13-5 loss to Philadelphia in a National Lacrosse League game.

Philadelphia (3-4) led 3-1 after the first quarter, but outscored the FireWolves (2-4) 6-0 in the second and third quarters.

Players with Albany connections did a lot of Philadelphia’s damage. Joe Resetarits, who formerly played for the FireWolves, led the Wings in scoring with four goals and four assists. Blaze Riorden, a former goalie for UAlbany but a field player in box lacrosse, added two goals.

Philadelphia also controlled faceoffs, winning 18 of 22.

John LaFontaine and Connor Kelly led Albany with two goals apiece. Doug Jamieson made 36 saves.

Albany 1 0 0 4 — 5

Philadelphia 3 4 2 4 — 13

Albany scoring: LaFontaine 2-0, Kelly 2-0, Watkinson 1-0, McArdle 0-2, Walker 0-1, Nishimura 0-1. Philadelphia scoring: Resetarits 4-4, Jones 2-3, McIntosh 2-3, LeClair 2-1, Riorden 2-0, Rambo 1-1, Tutton 0-1, Matisz 0-1. Goalies: Albany, Jamieson, 36 saves. Philadelphia, Higgins, 39 saves.

Categories: Sports