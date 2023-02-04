Mount St. Mary’s outlasts Siena women’s basketball in overtime

LOUDONVILLE — In a game with 14 lead changes, Mount St. Mary’s made the free throws it had to in a 77-75 overtime win over Siena in Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference women’s basketball action Saturday at UHY Center.

The win gave the Mountaineers a sweep of Siena this season.

A foul shot by Angel Jones gave Siena a 66-63 lead with seven seconds left in regulation, but Jessica Tomasetti made a 3-pointer with ome second left to send the game into overtime.

In overtime, Siena took a 74-73 lead on Jones’ jumper with 1:04 left, but Jo Raflo proceeded to make three free throws down the stretch, putting the Mountaineers up 76-74 with nine seconds left. Anajah Brown made the second of two free throws with one second left to cut the lead to 76-75. Siena immediately fouled Michaela Harrison, who made one of two free throws, and the Saints didn’t have time to get a shot off.

Aryna Taylor had 20 points to lead Mount St. Mary’s (5-8 MAAC, 9-13 overall), while Natalie Villaflor and Tomasetti had 15 apiece.

Siena (8-5, 14-9) put all five starters in double figures, had an astonishing 56-33 rebounding edge and assisted 15 of 26 field goals. Turnovers, however, were again an Achilles heel for the Saints, who committed 23. It was the 10th game this season in which the Saints committed at least 20 turnovers.

Anajah Brown’s double-double of 19 points and 13 rebounds — she also had four blocks — led Siena. Teresa Seppala added 15 points and 11 rebounds. Elisa Mevius contributed 13 points and five assists before fouling out with 3:40 left in overtime. Angel Jones and London Gamble added 11 and 10 points.

