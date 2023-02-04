Vermont hands UAlbany women’s basketball second loss in last three games

BURLINGTON, Vt. — It was a familiar story with a slight twist Saturday.

The UAlbany women’s basketball team fell behind to Vermont in the first quarter, rallied to regain the lead early in the third quarter, but the Catamounts quickly regained it for good and won the America East contest 53-49.

The Great Danes (9-2 America East, 15-10 overall) have lost two out of their last three, but thanks to UMBC defeating Maine Saturday, they stay atop the league by half a game over Vermont, with whom it has split, and Maine, which it lost to last week but hosts on Feb. 18.

Vermont (8-2, 16-6) used a 9-0 run in just over two minutes to open a 14-4 lead in the first quarter. UAlbany chipped away and trailed 16-11 by the quarter’s end.

The Great Danes outscored the Catamounts 15-11 in the second quarter to trail 27-26 at halftime. They went ahead on the first basket of the third, a layup by Kayla Cooper, but the lead lasted only 14 seconds. UAlbany got close several times in the final two quarters. Morgan Haney’s layup with 31 seconds left cut Vermont’s lead to 52-49. It sent Vermont to the foul line, and Catherine Gilwee missed both shots to give UAlbany another chance, but missed a 3-point attempt with 19 seconds left, and Vermont sank a foul shot. UAlbany had one more 3-point try, but missed.

UAlbany committed 18 turnovers.

Vermont’s Anna Olson led all scorers with 19 points. Delaney Richason added 14 points and three blocks, while Emma Utterback had 10 points and seven assists.

Cooper’s double-double of 18 points and 10 rebounds led UAlbany. Helene Haegerstrand contributed 11 points. Ellen Hahne had seven points and eight rebounds, while Grace Heeps contributed six rebounds, five assists and two steals.

