A Premier League parlay and a pick-me-up NBA play for Sunday: Best Bets for Feb. 5

Here are our best bets for Sunday, Feb. 5:

TOP PLAY

The play: EPL, Manchester City money line over Tottenham AND over 2.5 goals

The odds/bet: +133 ($22.46 to win $30)

The book: FanDuel Sportsbook

Time/TV: 11:30 a.m. (NBC)

Our take: The last time these two met, it was raining goals. The six-goal thriller in late January saw Manchester City come back from 2-0 down in the second half to beat Tottenham 4-2. The fact of the matter is managers Antonio Conte and Pep Guardiola know how to entertain a crowd. All eyes will be on the English Premier League’s weekend headliner this morning.

Arsenal’s shocking loss to Everton on Saturday saw the league leaders drop points for only the second time in the last three months. The Citizens know that if they’re to make a run at their fifth title in six years, they’ll have to take advantage of every opportunity they’re given.

There is little-to-no value in picking Man City to win a game of football in 2023. Therefore, we’re going to parlay that play with some goals.

Conte and Spurs seem to always give the Citizens a difficult match, so it’s easy to see three goals being scored — superstar striker Erling Haaland might achieve that feat alone — across the 90 minutes. But it’s clear that Man City is the superior team and it’s hard not to see the Citizens taking full advantage of the situation. Sorry, Zach Ewing.

PICK-ME-UP PLAY IN THE NBA

The play: NBA: Memphis Grizzlies -5 vs. Toronto Raptors

The odds/bet: -110 ($11 to win $10)

The book: DraftKings Sportsbook

Time/TV: 6:10 p.m. (NBA League Pass)

Our take: Yes, it’s true that the Memphis Grizzlies are 3-7 in their last 10 games. Yes, it’s also true that the hosts are without Dillon Brooks for this game. However, the latter is almost reason enough to pick the Grizzlies to cover. Memphis hasn’t been able to shake the funk it’s in right now. Brooks’ scrap with Cavaliers star Donovan Mitchell may have been the spark this team needed.

The Grizzlies are one of the more talented rosters in the NBA, especially on their day. There’s a reason that, despite a significant losing skid recently, they’re still holding onto the second seed in a crowded Western Conference. Eventually, they’re going to find their footing again, and I’m banking on that day being today against the Toronto Raptors.

The Raptors have been as underwhelming as any team in the league this season. There are now a lot of talks surrounding Toronto selling before the trade deadline and those sorts of rumors can take a team’s focus away. The Grizzlies have an opportunity to take advantage of the distracted Raptors and get back to winning ways.

Memphis won the last time these two teams played too, 119-106, in Toronto.

HOW WE’VE FARED

Saturday’s best bets

NCAAB: Indiana money line over Purdue (WON $30)

PGA, Kevin Tway better third round than Seung-Yul Noh (PENDING)

Saturday’s profit/loss: +$30 (1-0, 1 PENDING)

Total for the week: +$125 (8-3, 1 PENDING)

Total for February: +$129 (6-1, 1 PENDING)

Total for 2023: -$38.50 (31-35, 1 PENDING)

NOTE: If a line or odds are minus, it considers the juice one must lay to place the bet. Ex: Team A is -160 on the money line, one would have to bet $160 to win $100 (or $16 to win $10). OR Team B is a 5-point favorite at -110, one would have to bet $110 to win $100 (or $11 to win $10.)

Conversely, on positive lines, if Team C is +140 on the money line, $100 would bring in $140 (or $10 to win $14).

