Letters to the Editor Sunday, Feb. 5

Real solutions require thought, effort, time
Not for the first time is our nation experiencing internal and external crises.
It’s time for us to cease whining and begin to behave in a mature manner. Here are some suggestions.
First, seek solutions, not sound bites. Current catch phrases such as “Anti woke,” “CRT,” and “Teacher Patriotism Certification,” are faux “solutions” without a problem.
Such catchphrases serve only to spread ignorance and fear of “the other.”
As a former teacher of U.S. history, I find the idea of certifying my “patriotism” to be impractical and repugnant. How exactly does one codify my beliefs and interpretations of the documents of liberty?
In addition to the exams that teacher candidates take now, would a new multiple choice test on flag waving solve any real problems?
Solutions can start at a local level. Volunteer to involve yourself in a community project where you might have a chance to interact with a wider range of people in general.
Second, read Jon Meacham’s, “And There Was Light,” a well-written and well-researched non-fiction book about the life and times of Abraham Lincoln. Please read it, think about it, and do not tweet about it. It may inspire and depress you, but it should also cause you to think and develop your own thoughts, not parrot what you have heard online or on TV.
There are no easy solutions. Nothing can be magically solved in 24 hours. Real solutions to real problems require effort and thought.
Kermit Ackley
Scotia
Race rightly absent from case of military hero
February is Black History Month.
Many contributions to our country made by Black Americans will be celebrated.
This is another twist in the offering. During the battle of the Chosin Reservoir in Korea, Marines were surrounded by hundreds of thousands of Chinese. High above the Marines, two Navy pilots were giving fire support to those on the ground.
One of the pilots was Black, the other White.
One plane was hit by enemy fire and crash-landed. Its pilot was pinned in the wreckage.
His wingman flew above his friend on the ground but could not find a suitable landing area. So, he crashed his own plane in an effort to save his friend.
The pilot pinned in his plane was dying and could not be dislodged from the wreckage. A rescue helicopter, now under fire from the Chinese, picked up the survivor and flew off.
Years later, the survivor went to North Korea and unsuccessfully tried to get permission to recover his friend’s body. The survivor died in 2013 at the age of 93.
But here’s the point. In the above anecdote, no mention of color was given as to who tried to save whom. That’s as it should be. Semper Fi.
Allen R. Remaley
Saratoga Springs and Scottsdale, Ariz.
Put an end to TV pharmaceutical sales
Why are we constantly bombarded by prescription drug advertising on our TV sets?
The big pharmaceutical companies should not be allowed to do this, in fact we are one of the only nations in the world that allow this kind of advertising.
Most physicians are aware of what drugs are available for their patients’ medical conditions, and are visited by pharmaceutical representatives monthly each pushing their company’s drugs.
We don’t need to be told on TV that if you have this condition you should ask your physician if this medication can help you.
Your physician should know this, and your pharmacist can actually talk with your doctor and tell him/her if there is another drug more suitable for your condition.
Take the commercials for all drug companies off TV just like all cigarette companies were forced to no longer advertise on TV.
It’s a disgrace with dozens of pharmaceutical products advertised on our television every hour.
Robin Zucker
Schenectady
