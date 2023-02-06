Can Texas men’s basketball deliver on the big stage? Best bets for Feb. 6

Article Audio:

Each day, one of our experts will offer up a best bet (or two or three) that mobile sportsbooks are offering. It might be a traditional spread bet, a player prop or one of the various odds boosts that books offer.

Here are our best bets for Monday, Feb. 6:

TOP PLAY

The play: NCAA men’s basketball: Texas (+3.5) over Kansas

The odds/bet: -110 ($33 to win $30)

The book: Caesars Sportsbook

Time/TV: 9 p.m. (ESPN)

Our take: Texas has been one of the strongest men’s basketball programs this year under interim head coach Rodney Terry, and they’ve got a chance to prove that they’re a true contender tonight.

That’s because the No. 5-ranked Longhorns will be taking on the defending NCAA champion Kansas, and while the No. 9-ranked Jayhawks haven’t been quite as strong, they’re still among the best in the nation and are tough to beat at home.

It’s tempting to take Texas on the money line since they’ve been slightly better than Kansas according to most analytics, but we’ll play the spread instead to give us some breathing room in what projects to be a tight game.

NBA PARLAY

The play: NBA: Clippers (-8) over Nets, Jazz (-9) over Mavericks

The odds/bet: +264 ($10 to win $26.40)

The book: Caesars Sportsbook

Time/TV: Clippers at Nets 7:30 p.m. (NBA TV); Mavericks at Jazz 9 p.m. (NBA League Pass)

Our take: We’re going to bank on yesterday’s blockbuster trade between the Mavericks and Nets hurting them in the short-term since none of the players involved in the deal are expected to take the court tonight.

The Nets were already scuffling before the trade due to Kevin Durant’s absence, so they likely won’t be able to keep up with a Clippers team that’s gotten into a groove with top scorers Kawhi Leonard and Paul George back healthy.

The Mavericks will be without superstar Luka Doncic tonight and won’t get Kyrie Irving in the rotation until Wednesday at the earliest, so it projects to be a long night for them against a quality Jazz team.

HOW WE’VE FARED

Sunday’s best bets

EPL: Manchester City money line over Tottenham AND over 2.5 goals (LOST $22.46)

NBA: Memphis Grizzlies -5 vs. Toronto Raptors (LOST $11)

PGA: Kevin Tway better third round than Seung-Yul Noh (PUSH)

Sunday’s profit/loss: -$33.46 (0-2-1)

Final total for the week: +$91.54 (8-5-1)

Total for February: +$95.54 (6-3-1)

Total for 2023: -$71.96 (31-37-1)

NOTE: If a line or odds are minus, it considers the juice one must lay to place the bet. Ex: Team A is -160 on the money line, one would have to bet $160 to win $100 (or $16 to win $10). OR Team B is a 5-point favorite at -110, one would have to bet $110 to win $100 (or $11 to win $10.)

Conversely, on positive lines, if Team C is +140 on the money line, $100 would bring in $140 (or $10 to win $14).

Gambling problem? Call 877-8-HOPENY or text HOPENY (467369).

