First NY Federal Credit Union opens branch at Burnt Hills-Ballston Lake High

BALLSTON LAKE – First New York Federal Credit Union opened a branch at Burnt Hills Ballston Lake High School with a ribbon-cutting Friday.

“Running a bank branch is a great way to take what we are teaching our students about personal money management and put it into play,” Business Department Chairperson Stephanie Andrejcak said.

Students taking the Personal Finance Management and Investing 101 classes will be helping to run the bank — the “Spartan Branch” — for BH-BL staff and students.

“I think it’s extremely important for all of our children to experience how to balance a checkbook and how to apply for a mortgage,” Ballston Town Board member Robert Fendrick said. “All of things are things that I didn’t really even get to learn in high school and its extremely important for our children to have an acknowledgement of what those things are and how they work, and I think it’s going to make a difference in the community.”

The Spartan Branch is open every Friday from 9-9:30 a.m. and is located at the back of the high school library.

“One of the things that we like to see, of course, is building our future business people,” Pete Bardunias, president of the Capital Region Chamber of Commerce said. “And the fact that young people are learning financial literacy, learning something about, not just the process, which is important because how many of us adults freak out when we have to go to the bank and try to do something, but on top of which is the value of a dollar and what it means.”

The new branch will be staffed by student volunteers, who will provide basic banking services for other students and staff from the district.

The Spartan Branch is First New York Federal Credit Union’s second branch in a high school. It also has a branch in Schenectady High School.

Anyone interested in joining First New York KIDS Banking Program at the elementary, middle or high school level can contact Member Development Officer Michelle LaVoy at [email protected] or (518) 393-1326, ext.1802.

