High schools: Mohonasen boys’ bowling 2nd, girls’ bowling 1st at Colonial Council tournament

HIGH SCHOOLS – Lansingburgh edged Mohonasen by a single pin to win the Colonial Council boys’ bowling tournament on Monday at Boulevard Bowl.

Lansingburgh finished with 3,784 total pins, led by Lucas Foster’s tournament-high 700 triple. Mohonasen finished with 3,783, with Mason Fredenburg posting the day’s high single game of 266.

Rounding out the team scoring were Cohoes (3,636), Catholic Central (3,169), Schalmont (3,141), Ravena-Coeymans-Selkirk (3,019), Voorheesville (3,000), Cobleskill-Richmondville (2,689) and La Salle Institute (2,594).

Mohonasen captured the Colonial Council girls’ bowling tournament title by a nearly 400-pin margin over Schalmont.

Mohonasen finished with 3,452 pins, led by Kianna Macapinlac, who had the day’s high triple of 653, as well as a 244 high single game. Mechanicville’s Taylor Masterson had a 241 single game.

Schalmont was the team runner-up with 3,085 pins, followed by Lansingburgh (3,054), Cohoes (2,993), Mechanicville (2,571) and Ravena-Coeymans-Selkirk (2,269). Schalmont’s Marissa Phillips was named the league’s most valuable player.

DEITZ, WYLIE LEAD ND-BG

Angelina Deitz scored 17 points and Mia Wylie scored 16, leading Notre Dame-Bishop Gibbons girls’ basketball in a 49-32 non-league win over Mekeel Christian Academy. Sianna Dell led the way for Mekeel Christian Academy, hitting four 3-pointers and finishing with 18 points.

Schuylar Nolan’s game-high 22 points — including an 11 of 14 performance at the free throw line — helped Cambridge take a 46-45 win over Schenectady. Samantha Crandall tallied 12 points for Cambridge, while A’nya Hernandez led Schenectady with 19 points and Samya Jones scored nine.

Voorheesville beat Rensselaer 75-57, with the Blackbirds getting 19 points from Mia Carmody, 16 points from Reese Hoenig and 14 points from Bella Carmody.

Queensbury wrapped up the Foothills Council title with a dominant defensive showing in a 42-15 win over South Glens Falls. Shea Canavan scored 12 points and both Kendra Ballard and Dyllan Ray scored 11 for Queensbury, which held South Glens Falls to 5 of 30 shooting and forced 28 turnovers.

Duanesburg powered to a 70-29 Western Athletic Conference win over Galway as Alex Moses hit six 3-pointers en route to 22 points to go along with 17 rebounds and seven steals, while Allison O’Hanlon scored 12 of her 20 points in the second quarter. Leading Galway was Grace O’Brien with 15 points.

In the Suburban Council, Shonyae Edmonds put up 22 points and 12 rebounds, and Azera Gates contributed 12 points to lead Albany in a 54-48 win over Shaker. Kristen Foglia’s 17-point effort led the way for Shaker.

DUANESBURG ROLLS TO WIN

Duanesburg’s Jeffrey Mulhern scored 20 points, leading the Eagles in a 55-33 Western Athletic Conference boys’ basketball victory against Fort Plain. Duanesburg also got eight points each from Peyton Fall and Ethan Thompson.

Dylan Keane scored 10 points and Austin VanGorder scored eight to pace Fort Plain.

