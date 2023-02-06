Junior Bowling: Capullo fires 257-722, Swiatocha registers 236-668

Article Audio:

Jayson Capullo drilled a pair of 257 games en route to a 722 triple at Towne Bowling Academy, where Savannah Swiatocha fired a 236-668 for the girls’ featured performance, in this week’s junior bowling roundup.

Other leaders at Towne Bowling Academy included Gino Palleschi (290-697), Matt Rogers (245-676 and 235-665), Maddox Aiezza (221-611) and Jack Moyer (225-605) for the boys. Olivia Struffolino (275-613), Lizzie Wolf (222-612) and Amy Chrzanowski (215-601) also excelled for the girls.

At Sportsman’s Bowl, Tyler Drexel pounded a 234-689, Masen Fredenburg hammered a 228-654, Angelo Galofaro connected for a 225-626 and Isaiah Delman fired a 211-612 to pace the boys, while Kianna Macapinlac recorded a 221-620 to lead the girls.

The Boulevard Bowl programs didn’t compete this week because of the SUNY Schenectady collegiate tournaments.

Capullo of Towne Bowling Academy capped off a big weekend with a 269-725 in the Joey Schmidt Capital District Junior Pro Scoring league at Hilltop Bowl. Chrzanowski, also of Towne Bowling Academy, fired a 237-639 to edge leaguemate Gia Fowler (215-617) for girls’ honors.

SPORTSMAN’S BOWL

Friday afternoon program

Majors – Angelo Galofaro 225-626, Isaiah Delman 211-612, Tyler Benintende 209-585, Anthony Giso 200-582, Bailey Britten 153-369. Juniors – Calvin Tarasovich 144-360, Brody Adair 131-359, Joscelyn Hoctor-Smith 120-318, Hannah Delman 115-314. Preps – Paxton Schoonmaker 164-431, Kayden Propper 159-417, Robyn Tyrell 136-345, Jaelena Swint 136-310. Bantams – Lino Delzotto 133-354, August Delzotto 115-300, Vincent Bottone 107-300, Lily Balko 96-225, Gracie Handy 62-167.

Bruce Furbeck Memorial

Saturday morning program

Majors – Tyler Drexel 234-689, Masen Fredenburg 224-654, Madison Naftalis 154-424, Brooke Bivins 142-340. Juniors – Angelo Galofaro 208-584, Lucas Giardino 133-340, Kianna Macapinlac 221-620, Brooke Howlan 221-588, Kaylee Beehm 223-568. Preps – Daniel Parent 134-368, Easton Collins 124-321, Sereniety Jones 167-412, Emma Carpenter 101-263.

Saturday afternoon program

Boys – Logan Bouck 167-491, Ricky Hyjek 171-455, Ethaniel Jones 147-414, Manny Miranda 147-363. Girls – D’ynesey Jones 135-345, Audrina King 110-296, Madierose Miranda 125-295, Bianca Tapia 129-288.

TOWNE BOWLING ACADEMY

Friday Junior Scholarship program

Boys – Matt Rogers 245-676, Jayson Capullo 215-566, Tyler Denegar 180-539, Anthony Merrill 192515. Girls – Lizzie Wolf 195-556, Gia Fowler 213-556, Madyson Jones 197-551, Samantha Gromell 155-432.

Friday Duanesburg Youth program

Boys – Evan Merrill 178-493, Alex Scofield 169-459, Noah Paul 156-393, Brayden Askew 136-380. Girls – Morgan Haas 117-302, Eva Bossard 111-291, Julie Homyak 105-277, Cora Starks 99-258.

Saturday morning program

Juniors/Majors – Matt Rogers 235-665, Jack Moyer 225-605, Olivia Struffolino 2 75-613, Lizzie Wolf 233-589. Preps – Sam Largeteau 120-333, Connor Young 112-272, Charlotte Morgalis 132-316, Natalie Morgalis 86-214.

Saturday afternoon program

Juniors/Majors – Jayson Capullo 257-722, Gino Palleschi 290-697, Maddox Aiezza 223-611, Savannah Swiatocha 236-668, Lizzie Wolf 222-612, Amy Chrzanowski 215-601. Preps – Charlie Hoffman 188-508, Jacob Kilmer 140-348, Cole Hammond 109-312, Gavin Whitehouse 86-246.

JOEY SCHMIDT CAPITAL DISTRICT

JUNIOR PRO SCORING LEAGUE

(At Hilltop Bowl)

Scratch Division

Boys – Jayson Capullo (Towne Bowling Academy) 289-725, Christopher O’Connor (Hometown Lanes) 257-690, Connor Julian (Hometown Lanes) 265-684, Aidan Goodwin (East Greenbush Bowling Center) 236-668). Girls – Amy Chrzanowski (Towne Bowling Academy) 237-639, Giovanna Fowler (Towne Bowling Academy) 215-617, Cierra Gabriel (Hometown Lanes) 204-563, Lilly Brown (East Greenbush Bowling Center) 214-554.

Handicap Division

Boys – Christian Nopper (Spare Time Clifton Park) 248-627, Aiden Cardany (Sportsman’s Bowl) 255-609, Cameron Bergeron (Boulevard Bowl) 221-588, Charlie Hauser (Green Island Lanes) 25-586. Girls – Elizabeth Wolf (Towne Bowling Academy) 243-586, Karissa Beehm (Sportsman’s Bowl) 202-581, Marissa Bogholtz (Sportsman’s Bowl) 195-564, Olivia Struffolino (Towne Bowling Academy) 236-558.

Categories: Sports