LOOKING AHEAD – With a new week underway, here are five events and news items our team of reporters is tracking.

O’ROURKE “SOUPER BOWL” SOUP DRIVE

Burnt Hills-Ballston Lake’s O’Rourke Middle School will be holding a Souper Bowl drive this week through Friday. Students will be collecting canned and boxed non-perishable food items, and placing them in the container for which Superbowl team they would like to win during homeroom .Students who donate three or more items will have their name entered into a drawing for a $25 Amazon gift card.

— Natasha Vaughn-Holdridge

DUANESBURG TOWN BOARD TO DISCUSS PROPOSED SOLAR LAW

The Duanesburg Town Board on Thursday will resume a public hearing on a proposed solar law introduced last year that would restrict where large-scale solar arrays could be built and require developers to follow strict site plans regarding setbacks and visibility, as well as decommissioning plans. The law was drafted by a special committee that examined similar ordinances in neighboring municipalities and received input from community stakeholders during a monthslong moratorium prohibiting the construction of solar arrays. The hearing will take place 7 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 9 at the Duanesburg Town Hall, 5853 Western Turnpike.

— Chad Arnold

WINTERFEST ROLLS INTO CLIFTON PARK

Clifton Park’s WinterFest kicks off on Friday with Park at Dark, with live music bonfires, s’mores and hot cocoa slated for the new Town Center Park at the intersection of Maxwell Drive and Southside Drive from 5:30-7:30 p.m.

It continues on Saturday from 9 a.m. – 4 p.m. with outhouse races, cross-country skiing, an indoor carnival, scavenger hunts, a soup contest, and more at locations around Clifton Park. The Taste of Clifton Park portion of the festival runs from 1-3 p.m. at the Clifton Park Center Mall. For the full schedule of events visit cliftonpark.org.

— Indiana Nash

SCHENECTADY VALENTINE AT THE SCHENECTADY COUNTY HISTORICAL SOCIETY

The Schenectady County Historical Society will host a Schenectady Valentine event on Friday, February 10 from 6:00 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. With Valentine’s day around the corner, this program will explore the ways in which Schanactadians past courted their sweethearts. Over a glass of wine or hot chocolate, the society will delve into their archives of historic love letters. Guests will be invited to hand craft a valentine of their own. Admission for the event is $10. Visit schenectadyhistorical.org for more information.

— Ted Remsnyder

COLLEGE LACROSSE SEASON BEGINS

The Capital Region’s Division I men’s lacrosse teams will both open their seasons this coming weekend. UAlbany, hoping to improve on its 5-10 record from last season, will play its opener Friday night at 6 p.m. against in-state rival Syracuse on the road at the JMA Wireless Dome. The following day, Siena — which went 6-9 in 2022 — will start its campaign with a home game when the Saints welcome NJIT to Hickey Field in Loudonville for a 1 p.m. contest.

— Adam Shinder

