Major Bowling: Caputo rolls 289-778, Admire blasts 278-757

Christian Caputo unleashed a 289-778 to capture top honors in the Capital District All Star league Thursday night at Sportsman’s Bowl.

Bryan Admire earned the runner-up spot on the card with a 278-757, while B.J. Rucinski kept up his recent strong bowling with a 245-745. Mike Guidarelli (258-741) and Ron Williams (255-736) rounded out the top five. Robin Fredenburgh rolled a 300 game and was also among the 14 competitors who hit the 700 mark with a 714.

Other leaders included Jason Palmer (253-720), Bill Dunn (244-718), Connor Stoliker (246-717), Aiden Deitz (278-713), Andrew Marotta (253-709), B.J. Smith (256-708), Earl Lawrence Jr. (246-706) and Jason Impellizzeri (246-703).

CAPITAL DISTRICT ALL STAR LEAGUE

Standings

(Wins-Losses-Points)

Camelot Print & Copy 42-21-326.5, Precision Floors 37.5-25.5-29.5, CPS of Albany 38-25-293.5, KKV Recovery 35.5-l27.5-266.5, 518 Waffles 33.5-29.5-260.5, EBF Strong 32-31-260, Café One Eleven 32-31-258, Team Williams 31.5-31.5-252, Team Smith 30-33-245.5, Sportsman’s Bowl 27.5-35.5-235, Benedetto Inc. 29-34-234, Integrity 1st Realty 29-34-230, Bassotti Inc. 27-36-227.5, Boulevard Bowl 27-36-222.5, St. Johns Stone & Masonry 27.5-35.5-219.5, R&M Homes 25-38-205.5.

Match summaries

Team Smith (12)

Robin Fredenburgh 300-244-170 – 714, Amy Smith 137-177-195 – 509, B.J. Smith Jr. 241-211-256 – 708. Totals: 678-632-621 – 1,931.

Bassotti Inc. (12)

Jim Bassotti 194-258-238 – 690, Chuck Sheifer 181-188-160 – 529, Jason Impellizzeri 235-222-246 – 703. Totals: 610-668-644 – 1,922.

CPS of Albany (15)

Pete Konrad 224-199-242 – 665, Mike Voss 162-226-268 – 656, Mike Liberatore 246-213-199 – 658. Totals: 632-638-709 – 1,979.

KKV Recovery (9)

Andrew Marotta 228-228-253 – 709, Patricia Kelly 223-217-235 – 675, Kenny Livengood 210-189-149 – 548. Totals: 661-634-637 – 1,932.

EBF Strong (10)

J.P. Harrell 204-227-224 – 655, Blind 187-187-187 – 561, Chamar Goodwin 235-218-232 – 685. Totals: 626-632-643 – 1,901.

Precision Floors (14)

Christian Caputo 289-276-213 – 778, Chris Nachtrieb 178-182-183 – 543, Tom Siatkowski 228-243-193 – 674. Totals: 705-701-589 – 1,995.

St. Johns Stone & Masonry (1)

Gino Correra 214-209-237 – 660, John Starr 183-200-198 – 581, Joe D’Aurizio Sr. 204-235-213 – 652. Totals: 601-644-648 – 1,893.

Boulevard Bowl (23)

Bill Dunn 244-238-236 – 718, Cliff Ruth 209-258-203 – 670, Jason Palmer 253-247-220 – 720. Totals: 706-743-659 – 2,108.

518 Waffles (17.5)

Bryan Admire 246-278-233 – 757, Bob Tedesco Jr. 236-231-177 – 644, Earl Lawrence Jr. 215-246-245 – 706. Totals: 697-755-655 – 2,107.

Camelot Print & Copy (6.5)

Aiden Deitz 211-278-224 – 713, Scott Stoliker 225-206-190 – 621, B.J. Rucinski 289-238-218 – 745. Totals: 725-722-632 – 2,079.

Café One Eleven (7)

Joe DiBiase 167-205-244 – 616, Rob Mengel 192-258-183 – 633, Kalynn Carl 193-223-213 – 629. Totals: 552-686-640 – 1,878.

Sportsman’s Bowl (17)

Mike Guidarelli 247-236-258 – 741, Bill Carl 182-172-202 – 556, Jason Deitz 236-161-247 – 644. Totals: 665-569-707 – 1,941.

Integrity 1st Realty (9)

Matt Roberts 226-210-197 – 633, Connor Stoliker 235-246-236 – 717, Mike O’Toole 183-166-213 – 562. Totals: 644-622-646 – 1,912.

Team Williams (15)

Jodi Musto 201-205-212 – 618, Dan Carson 258-182-222 – 662, Ron Williams 255-227-254 – 736. Totals: 714-614-688 – 2,016.

Benedetto Inc. (4)

Jennifer Emerick 186-213-172 – 571, Andrew Reinitz 184-180-179 – 543, Curt Benedetto Jr. 226-195-204 – 625. Totals: 596-588-555 – 1,739.

R&M Homes (20)

Mike Smith 227-204-195 – 626, Curt Benedetto Sr. 203-268-216 – 687, Kim Swiatocha 203-182-206 – 591. Totals: 633-654-617 – 1,904.

