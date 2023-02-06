Super Bowl 57 exotic props: Breaking down five fun options to consider

Article Audio:

Super Bowl 57 is less than a week away, and with it comes a series of prop bets that go beyond the score or players in the game itself.

Exotic props have become a staple for Super Bowl bettors, and there are several that have become mainstream enough to where they’re available at legal sportsbooks.

We’ve got five exotic props broken down that tend to be of interest as we attempt to dissect potential values in these “just for fun” wagers.

PREGAME

Will Chris Stapleton’s national anthem be performed in over or under 119.5 seconds?

The odds: Over 119.5 seconds (-210), Under 119.5 seconds (+160)

Availability: FanDuel

Our take: Chris Stapleton is known for lengthy country hits such as “Tennessee Whisky,” so the logical play here seems to be to take the over. The last two Star-Spangled Banners have gone over, and even though 119.5 seconds is a high total at nearly two minutes, Stapleton will likely continue the trend of artists extending their rendition of the anthem.

Will the opening coin toss be heads or tails, and will the winning team win the toss?

The odds: Heads (+100), Tails (+100), Eagles to win toss and game (Yes +250, No -400), Chiefs to win toss and game (Yes +250, No -330)

Availability: DraftKings

Our take: Betting on the coin toss itself seems pointless, but there’s a way to play this to where the odds are favorable if the winning team is guessed correctly and happens to win the toss. The trends aren’t in favor of that happening though, as the past eight coin toss winners have gone on to lose the Super Bowl.

HALFTIME

How many songs will Rhianna perform at halftime, and which will she perform first?

The odds: Over 9.5 (-110), Under 9.5 (-110); “Diamonds” (+400), “Run This Town” (+400), “B**ch Better Have My Money” (+500), “Don’t Stop The Music” (+500), “This Is What You Came For” (+500), “Umbrella” (+900), “Disturbia” (+1000), “We Found Love” (+1100)

Availability: FanDuel

Our take: Rhianna has a large catalog of songs to potentially perform, so over 9.5 could be a value considering each song is a shortened version. There are several songs in the mix to be the first performed would make sense, so a longer shot such as “We Found Love” at +1100 could be the play.

POSTGAME

What color Gatorade will be dumped on the winning head coach?

The odds: Yellow/Green (+300), Orange (+350), Blue (+400), Red/Pink (+450), Clear/Water (+550), Purple (+750), None (+1100)

Availability: DraftKings

Our take: It had been over 10 years since the same Gatorade color had been poured on the winning coach in back-to-back Super Bowls, but it finally happened after Rams coach Sean McVay was doused in blue Gatorade a year after Buccaneers coach Bruce Arians was. The Chiefs and Eagles have won the Super Bowl fairly recently and saw orange dumped on Chiefs coach Andy Reid and yellow dumped on Eagles coach Doug Pederson, which explains why those colors are favored.

Who will the Super Bowl 57 MVP mention first in his speech?

The odds: Teammates (-135), God/Jesus (+150), City (+900), Family (+1200), Coach (+1500), Owner (+3000), None of the Above (+1600)

Availability: Offshore books (illegal), but could become available at legal books between now and kickoff

Our take: The Super Bowl MVP always has several people to thank, but their teammates and God tend to be the first mentioned as evidenced by the odds. There could be value though with the city, as Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts mentioned Philadelphia first during his postgame NFC championship speech.

