Boosted odds, special bets on LeBron to pass Kareem on NBA’s scoring list

Article Audio:

LeBron James needs 36 points Tuesday night against the Oklahoma City Thunder to pass Kareem Abdul-Jabbar and become the NBA’s all-time leading scorer. The Los Angeles Lakers also need a win.

If you think those two outcomes are correlated, it’s worth checking out the “Chasing Kareem odds boost” offered by Caesars Sportsbook at +260 odds.

The wager? The Lakers will cover -4.5 point spread and James will score over 35.5 points to break the record.

James needs at least those 36 points to pass Abdul-Jabbar’s total of 37,387 career points. James has scored in the high 20s in his past three games, including 27 against the New Orleans Pelicans on Sunday. LeBron has hit the 36-point mark in four of the Lakers’ past 10 games, but it’s also possible that if he gets close on Tuesday night and the Lakers are ahead, his teammates could feed him the ball to chase the record.

Caesars isn’t the only sportsbook with some special bets offered for the occasion. If you opt-in to the sweepstakes and bet on the Lakers-Thunder game at DraftKings, you’re entered into a drawing for $38,388. And BetMGM has the simple prop bet of when LeBron will break the record: The game against the Thunder is +150, while the Lakers’ next game, Thursday against the Milwaukee Bucks, is the favorite at -250.

Gambling problem? Call 877-8-HOPENY or text HOPENY (467369).

Categories: Upstate Action