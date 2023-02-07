Full Court Press Row: Episode 3

On the latest episode of the “Full Court Press Row” podcast, Adam Shinder, Will Springstead and Michael Kelly go in-depth on the stumbling blocks that all four Capital Region squads have hit recently, and preview an important weekend for Siena men’s basketball. Plus, insight and opinions on the latest Jim Boeheim-related turmoil surrounding the Syracuse men’s basketball program.

