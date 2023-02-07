Images: Monday’s high school bowling tournament with Mohonasen, Schalmont (7 photos)

By Erica Miller |
Teen in bowling motion with blurred bowler in foreground
PHOTOGRAPHER: Steven Cook
Mohonasen’s Ryan Monty
Share on Facebook
Tweet
Follow us
Save
Share

SCHENECTADY – A look at Mohonasen and Schalmont bowlers Monday at the Colonial Council boys’ and girls’ bowling tournaments at Boulevard Bowl in Schenectady.

Photos from our Erica Miller

More: Mohonasen boys’ bowling 2nd, girls’ bowling 1st at Colonial Council tournament

—Help us bring this to you, check out our subscribe page at: DailyGazette.com/Subscribe

.

.

More: Mohonasen boys’ bowling 2nd, girls’ bowling 1st at Colonial Council tournament

—Help us bring this to you, check out our subscribe page at: DailyGazette.com/Subscribe

.

.



More: Mohonasen boys’ bowling 2nd, girls’ bowling 1st at Colonial Council tournament

.

.

GAZETTE COVERAGE

Ensure access to everything we do, today and every day, check out our subscribe page at DailyGazette.com/Subscribe

More from The Daily Gazette:

Share on Facebook
Tweet
Follow us
Save
Share

Categories: High School Sports, Photo Galleries, Rotterdam, Sports, Sports

Leave a Reply

Digital Arcade

Advertisment

Puzzles Comics
Most read

Advertisement

Advertisment

Advertisement