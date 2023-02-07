Images: Photos of Chinese spy balloon wreckage recovery (5 photos)

By The Associated Press |
Sailors pulling white cloth balloon parts on board
PHOTOGRAPHER: Steven Cook
This image provided by the U.S. Navy shows sailors assigned to Explosive Ordnance Disposal Group 2 recovering a high-altitude surveillance balloon off the coast of Myrtle Beach, S.C. Sunday. (U.S. Navy via AP)

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Images of the recovery of the suspected Chinese spy balloon, images released by the U.S. Navy.

More: Navy releases first photos of Chinese balloon recovery

More: Navy releases first photos of Chinese balloon recovery

