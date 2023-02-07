Images: Photos of Chinese spy balloon wreckage recovery (5 photos)

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Images of the recovery of the suspected Chinese spy balloon, images released by the U.S. Navy.
More: Navy releases first photos of Chinese balloon recovery
—Help us bring this to you, check out our subscribe page at: DailyGazette.com/Subscribe
.
.
More: Navy releases first photos of Chinese balloon recovery
—Help us bring this to you, check out our subscribe page at: DailyGazette.com/Subscribe
.
.
More: Navy releases first photos of Chinese balloon recovery
—Help us bring this to you, check out our subscribe page at: DailyGazette.com/Subscribe
.
.
GAZETTE COVERAGE
Ensure access to everything we do, today and every day, check out our subscribe page at DailyGazette.com/Subscribe
More from The Daily Gazette:
Categories: News, News, Photo Galleries