Letters to the Editor Tuesday, Feb. 7 – Two, from readers in Halfmoon and Schoharie

Pope clarified line between sin, crime
In response to Mr. Nusbaum’s Jan. 31 letter, (“Pope condones what the Bible condemns,”) it appears Mr. Nusbaum is not for separation of church and state.
The Pope is separating the Bible and the law. While the Bible condemns homosexuality, the law in this country does not see it as a crime. The Pope is not glamorizing anything. He urged church members, including bishops, to show “tenderness” as God does with each of his children.
In clarification made on Jan. 31, He said, “There needed to be a distinction between a crime and a sin with regard to homosexuality.” Pope Francis stated, “When I said it is a sin, I was simply referring to Catholic moral teaching, which says that every sexual act outside of marriage is a sin.” To distinguish between a sin and a crime, he stated, it was a sin to lack charity with one another.
1 Corinthians 6:9-11, Paul warns that those who persist in sin will not inherit the kingdom of God. Is that not the ultimate punishment?
I believe that what two consenting adults do in their own home is none of my business. I try to treat all people with respect and to follow the Golden Rule. It would be so nice if everyone did the same.
Deborah Bender
Schoharie
Politicians need to think more deeply
I wonder if our elected officials think things through before announcing their plans.
In the 1950s and 1960s, when I lived at my parents’ home, we used natural gas for heating and cooking. Most of our neighbors did the same.
During winter storm power outages, we still had heat in the house and could cook. Now they want to do away with this option. Besides meaning no heat or cooking during outages, the more dependent on electricity we become, the easier it will be for terrorists to shut the country down.
While I am playing devil’s advocate, let me ask something about the switch to electric vehicles. The figures I am using are for example. I’m sure the actual figures are hugely greater.
Suppose there are 10,000 gas- powered vehicles on the road producing $10 million in gas tax revenue. Now you cut that to 5,000 gas-powered vehicles and 5,000 electric vehicles. The gas tax revenue is cut to $5 million.
Does anyone believe the government will not raise other taxes and fees to make up the lost $5 million? Plus, now if the electrical grid is compromised, it is homes and transportation that are shut down. I don’t have the answers, but I also have never had a job where I could vote myself a raise.
Keene Hallenbeck
Halfmoon
Very interested in the State of the Union tonight
A lesson from mayor A.S. the anti capitalist makes astounding reveal regarding his closet capitalist ideology.
The lead Donkey clown stated :
BTW, if you had been smart enough to become a teacher and chosen a competent financial adviser, you could be enjoying my income, which has steadily increased over the years instead of belly aching about how unfair Democrats have been to “poor little you.”
And bonus for me! I enjoy my money without fear that god will judge me to be, like a camel, too fat and rich to pass through the eye of the needle. Life is here for me to marvel at and fully enjoy without fear or pretense.
What is a person that invests by definition:
If you’re an investor, you are a capitalist, at least to some degree. You’re using your capital to create more capital. You participate in a capitalist economy every time you make a trade, deposit funds in your investment account, or show up to work for your employer.
Let alone employee a capitalist to do his bidding. But let’s end capitalism because the Donkey clowns made their money now everyone suffer.
Text book SOCIALIST . Hypocrisy 101 being taught by Mr. Donkey Clown Santo.
And remember those pesky conspiracy bio labs in Ukraine that do not exist per the ICP on DG.
UH-OH now a OBAMA appointee involedwith Metabiota :
Dr. Evelyn N. Farkas is Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense for Russia/Ukraine/Eurasia. She served previously as Senior Advisor to the Supreme Allied Commander Europe/Commander, U.S. European Command, and as Special Advisor for the Secretary of Defense for the NATO Summit.
Prior to that, she was a Senior Fellow at the American Security Project.
In 2008-2009, she served as Executive Director of the congressionally-mandated bipartisan Commission on the Prevention of Weapons of Mass Destruction Proliferation and Terrorism, which published its report World at
Risk (Random House) on-time and under-budget in November 2008.
She was in charge of the above and investing $$$$ into Ukrainian Bio Labs that didn’t exist!
Funny how these conspiracies keep on becoming truth.
The NAZI’s are censoring the world.
NOW – UN Secretary-General
António Guterres: “We’ll call for action from everywhere with influence on the spread of ‘mis- and disinformation’ on the Internet.”
In Canada;
HOUSE OF COMMONS OF CANADA
BILL C-11
the Broadcasting Act and to make related and consequential
passed to censor and control speech.
Tell me again who the real NAZIs are?
Hopefully our elected officials follow their oath to uphold and defend the constitution.
General Mathis openly admits he committed treason by not reporting to Trump about the ballots China supposedly flew over the U.S. while Trump was president. He was worried what Trump would do.
By his own admission he committed treason and should be arrested immediately for confessing. He aided and abetted an enemy.
Or is it just a way to cover up for Biden’s collusion with CHINA because he and his crack head son of VP accepted bribe money to sell out the United States?
Mr. Brandon 🤡 you are the real Neo-Nazis
Waltz then dropped this bomb. Rep. Waltz said that General Mattis was Secretary of Defense at the time and decided not to inform President Trump because the Pentagon thought Trump was “too provocative and aggressive!”
This is a treason if true. Mattis put the US in danger, offered comfort to the enemy, allowed Chinese spying on US installations, and then hid this from his superiors, including the President of the United States.
TRENDING: BREAKING: General Mattis Denies Reports – Says He HAD NO KNOWLEDGE OF CCP BALLOON Flying Over US During His Time as Secretary of Defense under Trump – ANOTHER LIE EXPOSED! (VIDEO)
House Republicans MUST call on General Mattis to immediately testify under oath!
This is also quite a statement if true since President Trump is the first US president in over 40 years NOT to start a war
You beat me to the punch on the balloon Brandon. What I heard yesterday was that there were a couple￼ instances where the balloons did come into our air, space, the joint chiefs, and the CIA withheld the information from Trump because they were afraid of what he might do. So now we have CIA, intelligence agencies, and military generals, who are on elected deciding what the president knows and when he knows it. That tells you everything you need to know about our woke swamp.
GV its to early for you to be a DUMB CHUCK. I am just posting opposition to what you and the INSANE CLOWN POSSE push Democratic Socialist NAZIS.
Bill the deep state is real they are subverting our constitution pushing us into ONE WORLD ORDER ruled by China. The real NAZI socialist Democrats.
A.S. will see his golden egg disappear. The closet capitalist donkey clown.
Mr. Bill 🤡 first they said it never happened under Trump. Then they verify it did happen under Trump. Now they say it happened under Trump but he wasn’t told. …..your stupidity for Trump is limitless. You’re a disgrace to the community. Go make some balloon animals to play with
Mr Varoma I don’t understand a word in the 10 hysterical posts from the raging flamer Brandie this am but I do recognize the impending state of the union is scary for the truth it will make him face …. I’m going to have to st a 4th calling brandies babbles.rage oh flaming babbles
Let’s all take a moment slow our hysterical flaming raging and pray for the earthquake victims in turkey and syria. After the moment of silence the flaming rager will continue lying again. If you repeat a lie 20 times it doesn’t make it true regardless of how many times you click them ruby slippers babbles.calm yourself try tellinging the truth
They verified that it did happen but Trump was not told which is treason, generals don’t run America, at least not unless the democrats get their way.
I smell a nasty Aroma in here, oh wait Guy is here.
Christopher,
Biden could shit gold bricks for everyone in the USA tonight and Republicans will lie complain about it. I’m sure Greene and Boebert will heckle Biden tonight like they did last time. The kicker tonight will be Sara Huckabee giving the response for the republicans on the State of the Union…..A known liar for Trump
Mr Varoma you are correct. I find your ability to reduce Big Bm to the equivalent of a naming calling toddler fascinating. Your very presence enrages the dude daily.
There’s a lesson to be learned for the younger generation that reads the DG opinion forum. Whatever you do, don’t believe a word that comes out of these extreme liberals mouth.They’re propagandists and liars for the destructive liberal cause. If we take their advise, we’ll all be speaking Chinese in 10 years of the world doesnt melt first. 疯狂的
“On Monday’s broadcast of CNBC’s “Squawk Box,” Rep. Ro Khanna (D-CA) stated that while China has flown spy balloons over the U.S. before, this most recent move is an “escalatory” move and “was different than previous balloons” and “very different” from Chinese satellites. Khanna said that China can get a lot of the information they presumably wanted from the balloon better from satellites, and “it looks like it happened a number of times before.”
For LGB, I never said I wasn’t a capitalist. I believe government involvement in the economy to blunt the harsh raw outcomes of capitalism is necessary to preserve its benefits. That means not allowing capitalism to degenerate into a predatory monopolistic oligarchy. The government’s role is to enact legislation to guarantee everyone has their basic needs fulfilled, not only an adequate income for food, clothing, and shelter, but the opportunity to achieve their greatest educational potential, as well as health care.
I have posted details about this political position many times. If you don’t understand, that is your problem.
Bill Marincic
February 6th, 2023
Aroma, why was a million-dollar missile the best option? Why not a machine gun? The thing most likely would have slowly fallen to earth in Alaska and we would recover it all whole, and BTW former military said that it is likely China uploaded all the info and destroyed the electronics once we spotted it.
I suggest you do something more conducive to your having better analytical analysis, and possible resolve for complex international military situations, especially so with communist nations; Shut up and go watch paint dry.
BTW, if in fact the Pentagon was aware of Chinese balloons drifting across the country during donald trump‘s administration, it was a great move to not tell the incompetent toddler.
Additionally, the orange moron shouldn’t have been told about the pandemic, (he didn’t realize it was happening anyway) so someone that was competent could have handled that as well. I could go on, and on, and on,and on.
Anthony, your posts are always informative and factual. But I’m afraid a waste of time on Mr. Brandon 🤡 Mr. Bill 🤡 and Mr. Flynn. For they are surely still riding the “short bus” to this day.
“In the 1950s and 1960s, when I lived at my parents’ home, we used natural gas for heating and cooking.”
Keene Hallenbeck, In the 1850’s and 1860’s they burned wood. Isn’t progress wonderful?
Regarding possible loss of tax revenue, vote for democrats, level the tax disparity between the wealthy and the average or poor, and that problem, as well many environmental issues by burning fossil fuels will be resolved.
Silly Stevie I have faith that the younger generation is reading the crap you dudes post daily about donkeys clowns Chinese Nazis etc and laughing their collective butts off at the hysterical rants oh oh I forget the pizza pedos you so love get real you dudes lie so often you don’t know what the truth is toddle off waste somebody elses time today stop the lying.
Short bus? Tell me you didnt just type that disrespectful disgusting derogatory term? What is your problem?
Lou,
Thank you for reminding me about Mr. Bill’s 🤡 machine gun comment. A balloon traveling at 60,000 feet and as big as 3 buses, Mr. Bill’s 🤡 thinks it can be taken down by a machine gun ….Why not use a pea shooter Mr. Bill 🤡 your pea sized brain could be used for ammo. ……You must really enjoy remaining stupid and ignorant for Trump.
Many on the far right put symbolism before substance.
It is more important to profess your dedication to Christianity, to go to Church, and pray publicly than it is to live up to the morality of selflessness that Jesus taught.
It is more important to stand, hand on heart and pledge allegiance to the flag, to “act” like a patriot than to live up to American democratic values.
And as Francis Wilkinson points out in his brilliant column, “Trump’s border wall settles into a strange costly afterlife,” it is more important to build a symbolic wall that immigrants can easily overcome than to actually do something to control immigration effectively. As Wilkinson humorously states, the wall “…can be easily surmounted by a ladder, a technology that is many thousands of years old and widely available in Mexico.”
When Democrats proposed “money for migrant processing centers at the border and badly needed immigration courts, one result of which would almost certainly be speedier expulsion of migrants from the US, the idea was promptly killed.”
Republicans don’t like wasting money, or at least so they say:
Texas Governor “Abbott’s wall, which the Texas Observer called a ‘colossal waste of money,’ has generated contracts for GOP campaign donors and a talking point for Abbott’s political future.” The estimate for completing the wall in Texas is estimated at $17b. by the Texas Observer.
“The state’s (Arizona) taxpayers will spend about $76 million or so to remove the eyesores (a wall of shipping containers), which is a bargain compared to the roughly $95 million that they spent to install them in the first place.”
Wilkinson concludes, “It’s a silent scream of fear and loathing directed at the people on the other side. In which case maybe the wall is not a costly, colossal failure. It’s therapy.”
Mr. Flynn 🤡 the bus 🚌 fits…. wear it.
You are correct Guy, facts and reasoning are irrelevant to the MAGA crowd. So my response to their continuing ignorant comments regarding the balloon is this post from yesterday:
REALLY BM, LGB, FLYNN, WILL YOU CONTINUE TO BELIEVE THE TRUMPS OVER U.S. MILITARY AND DEFENSE OFFICIALS?
If you do, you have your heads buried so far up their butts that you are suffering impaired thinking from oxygen deprivation. These people are obvious scam artists: Trump University, Trump digital assets, and his phony charity; and pathological liars, the election was rigged, I’m the least racist person you’ll ever meet, I have a cheaper and better health care plan, I’ll eliminate the national debt blah, blah, blah; as well as the poorest of losers and phonier than a Trump superhero figure.
NO ONE IN HIS RIGHT MIND WOULD HAVE TRUSTED TRUMP WITH SENSITIVE INTELLIGENCE, NOT THAT HE WAS INTERESTED ANYWAY. THIS WAS A MAN WHO WROTE LOVE LETTERS TO A BRUTAL N. KOREAN DICTATOR, KIM JUNG UN, AND RESPECTED AND ADMIRED VLADIMIR PUTIN.
Take down your comment. I know what your implying. theres a ton of ppl that have no choice but to ride your so called short bus. Anthony, as a teacher knows this, its vile and its hurtful to those folks and their families.
Mr. Santo didn’t the military also stop the damsel from bombing mexico?.
C an you I imagine the tantrum that generated
I bet the quarter cheeses were flying like a swarm of bees. I canhear it now stop it stop! MELANIA They won’t listen!
Bill, lgb, and Steve, I must say, when I read the grossly irresponsible, inaccurate, reckless, national-sabotaging garbage you three MAGA imbeciles post in regards to your second guessing our national security agency’s competence and handling of classified situations, that you actually know nothing about, I am disgusted and appalled.
The situation is analogous to saying that both Vince Lombardi and you three clowns can coach football.
mr stevie I find your comment ironic considering that sleazy reference you made to the doll the other day. i think Stalka called you out on it a few times. i guess vile knows vile.
lie on dude but put the drama queen outfit away.
Flynn, do you understand this advice from Jesus Christ?
“Thou hypocrite, first cast out the beam out of thine own eye; and then shalt thou see clearly to cast out the mote out of thy brother’s eye.”
Mr. Flynn 🤡 take it down? Who do you think you are? Gov. DeSantis banning books in public schools in Florida ? Get a grip and look at your own words first.
More bull-sh/t:
Bill Marincic
February 6th, 2023
Benefitting? Due to Biden and his inflation and interest rates, I was about 2K down in my income and this month I will probably be at least 5K down and it’s the same everywhere. The only thing Biden is giving me is a reason to retire.
That averages $3500 a month, times 12 months comes to $42,000. Do you actually expect anyone to believe you will have that much of a loss in income this year due to “Biden and his inflation interest rates? Especially so now, when car sales are increasing, manufacturers are being optimistic for ’23, and there’s more available inventory because most all COVID slow down issues have been resolved.
FYI, perhaps you aren’t aware that interest rates have been dropping. Fox may not have mentioned that.
Additionally consider, your obviously inflated losses may be due to your slacking and or customers getting wise and not purchasing so many BS aftermarket add-ons.
Guy Ableism, you’re full of it. Just when you think Angry Lou is the biggest windbag on here, another extreme liberal Ableist comes along and takes the cake. Well done.
Can’t wait for the GOP response from the governor of a state that ranks: 49th in health care, 41st in education, 41st in economy, 43rd in infrastructure, 48th in crime, talking about how Republican policies are what the country needs lol.
Here goes Stevie-no-wonder again:
Steven Flynn
February 7th, 2023
Guy Ableism, you’re full of it. Just when you think Angry Lou is the biggest windbag on here, another extreme liberal Ableist comes along and takes the cake. Well done.
Firstly, obviously you don’t understand English, and only perceive things as projected in your own little narrow mind. As I’ve said many times, I’m not an angry person, but even if I was, in my opinion, better to be angry, then stupid and ignorant.
Secondly, I believe a windbag is someone that is incapable of their own thought process and only repeats ridiculousness from misinformation sources such as Fox and Facebook. – That shoe certainly fits your foot that is, more often than not, in your mouth.
Thirdly, if you’re so concerned with correctness for people having disabilities, comment on the following, and how it effects their( people with disabilities) inalienable rights:
COVID-19 highlighted the need for universal access to no-excuse vote by mail. For many voters with disabilities, vote by mail has always been the safest and most accessible way to cast a ballot, because it allows them to avoid the challenges of getting to the polls, waiting in line, and facing physical barriers at the polling place. While in-person polling places are required to be fully accessible, we still see violations such as lack of ramps or elevators, voting machines not properly set up, and facilities without adequate signage indicating accessible routes or parking.
I’m done playing verbal ping-pong with someone that is without a paddle. Have a nice day genius.
Wow, the Brownian motion that passes for rightwing thought on full display today.
Well righties, the gig’s up, as they say. You game is exposed now for all to see…
~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~
BACK IN STOCK!
Have you ever wondered where conspiracy theories come from? Look no further than your fridge!
…
The kit includes over 450+ totally believable words, phrases, and names that you can piece together to prep for Fox News appearances, entertain your friends, or provoke your one uncle who still watches Tucker Carlson. Just scramble the tiles and blame your failures on the dark underworld run by the Clintons that controls the Academy of Motion Pictures and the World Health Organization.
Kit contains 450+ magnetic word tiles that magnetically stick to your fridge, filing cabinet, or anyone who received their booster shot of the Pfizer vaccine (probably).
…
50% of publisher’s profits will be donated to candidates and organizations working to defeat Q-Anon supporters running for Congress.
…
cultportlandDOTcom/products/build-your-own-conspiracy-theory-fridge-magnet-kit
Some here condemn public schooling and teachers. They would see it be abolished, or at least preserved for the least privileged. They promote the failed idea of “charter schools” or home schooling, clearly so that they can keep tight control over what their children learn, an idea completely antithetical to what education should be. But a cherished idea by “famous” but failed leaders throughout history. (Also an idea that will never get traction in this country since it’s promoted by the most poorly educated that our country produces).
Looking at the big picture of their behavior, they’ve likely drawn inspiration here:
“Secular schools can never be tolerated because such a school has no religious instruction and a general moral instruction without a religious foundation is built on air; consequently, all character training and religion must be derived from faith . . . We need believing people.”
and,
“We tolerate no one in our ranks who attacks the ideas of Christianity … in fact our movement is Christian.”
― Adolph Hitler
“COVID-19 highlighted the need for universal access to no-excuse vote by mail. For many voters with disabilities, vote by mail has always been the safest and most accessible way to cast a ballot, because it allows them to avoid the challenges of getting to the polls, waiting in line, and facing physical barriers at the polling place. While in-person polling places are required to be fully accessible, we still see violations such as lack of ramps or elevators, voting machines not properly set up, and facilities without adequate signage indicating accessible routes or parking.”
Here angry windbag Lou, I’ll indulge you. No polling place should be without easy access for physically challenged people. Voting by mail most certainly should apply to folks like them. Any voting system that can be safe and secure, void of fraud, works for me. If the government or private enterprise can develop a system, like the one I described, I’d be the first one to endorse it. Unfortunately, we see and read about people who try and do cheat the system, republicans and democrats, and they ruin it for people who are trying to vote as per instructions. There you have it Angry Lou. I’m serious about you researching and exploring THC gummies, it’ll slow your mind down a bit and soothe the anger that flows from your lips.
Careful with using the term ‘ableist’ Steve. You may just get painted as a woke lib by the GOP for considering the lives of disadvantaged and underrepresented people and what they may need to be a fully participate in society.
Im a risk taker Whoville, I should be able to handle the onslaught, what time does it start?
Likely whenever Bill or LGB decides to grace us with their presence here.
“Unfortunately, we see and read about people who try and do cheat the system, republicans and democrats, and they ruin it for people who are trying to vote as per instructions. ”
Here’s an idea, flynn. I’ll present one example of Republicans trying to cheat and you provide a Democratic equivalent. Both sides do it, right?
~~~~~~~~~~~
“The fake electoral certificates were signed by Republican state lawmakers and party officials in Georgia, Arizona, Michigan, Pennsylvania, Wisconsin, Nevada and New Mexico, states accounting for a combined 84 electoral votes. And like the violent insurrectionists who came to the Capitol on Jan. 6 with knives, bats and other weapons, the fake electors sought to overturn a democratic election through extralegal means. They did so in a coordinated effort, mostly out in the open, and through official channels.” -Politifact, January 28, 2022
~~~~~~~~~~~~
Your turn, flynn.
The last person I’d trust as an advocate for the disabled is the person lying about mail in voting weren’t all the law breakers last election all Repubic?
Ruby Freeman
Chuck D – zzzzzzzzzz
You bore me Chuck – its groundhog day all over again when u pop your head in. At least a few of these liberals have a little pizazz in their convictions, listening to you is like watching paint dry.
Chuck D you backed the loudmouth into a corner again so he’s going to start running his mouth more than usual. What a liar
For a guy that knows nothing, you sure like to talk Christophe / Bob and or assigns. How long before u sketch out again and go running to your basement to hide? Chuck’s a big boy, he can fight his own battles.
Steven Flynn
February 7th, 2023
Chuck D – zzzzzzzzzz
You bore me Chuck …
Yeah, logic reason and intellectual conversation does that to the simple minded.
You’ve got a point to defend, flynn. I’ll give you another try.
What’s the evidence Democrats cheat on that scale?
Bonus points for doing it without insults.
Go to bed Lou, its getting late for u.
It must all boil down to supremacy, (on multiple levels) bigotry, racism, false gods and abuse of guns. There are no other logical reasons anyone could possibly vote these MAGA moronic leaders into power.
It bothers you when someone comments on your lies huh silly,Stevie why not grab that special doll perv
go off and have a good time perv.
Why not ask somebody else about their bathroom routine today?
Please do u s all a favor stay away from the disabled dude. Loud mouth pervs aren’t needed.
oh it’s so vile it’s so vile what a liar
There’s a scale of cheating now? A guy who cheats twice is better than a guy who cheats 3 times? When did this start or is it a liberal thing?
Steven Flynn
February 7th, 2023
Go to bed Lou, its getting late for u.
Reply
Perhaps another one of your weird fantasies?
Christophe / Bob and or assigns. Thats one of the dumbest paragraphs that Ive seen written on here. Did u have your grandson write it? Its like Im talking to a young kid who just learned how to say bad words.
I had a weird fantasy that Biden was doing a great job as president and you werent an angry windbag – now thats a weird fantasy.
Stevie I’ll go loo, for your original post I should have saved it perv
Scroll up kids, this is what you dont want to become when u grow up. An old, angry, extreme liberal athiest who enjoys bashing people with disabilities, Christians, and conservatives.
Read this kids avoid pervs
Little Stevie It bothers you when someone comments on your lies huh silly,Stevie why not grab that special doll perv
go off and have a good time perv.
Why not ask somebody else about their bathroom routine today?
Please do u s all a favor stay away from the disabled dude. Loud mouth pervs aren’t needed.
oh it’s so vile it’s so vile what a liar
Mr. Flynn 🤡 the day won’t be complete until Mr. Bill 🤡 chimes in and join you in your stupidity and willful ignorance for for Trump. Back in 2016 presidential race were you appalled when Trump made fun of that disabled reporter? ..Spare me your false virtues
No Christophe / Bob and or assigns, thats not what bothers me. What bothers me is a man who speaks in youth tongue, never has any input on anything other than some weird stupid scripted garbage, likes to bash people but freaks out like a little spoiled child when someone comes back at him and has multiple accounts and identities.
Here u go Christophe / Bob and or assigns. I saved you the work.
There’s a lesson to be learned for the younger generation that reads the DG opinion forum. Whatever you do, don’t believe a word that comes out of these extreme liberals mouth.They’re propagandists and liars for the destructive liberal cause. If we take their advise, we’ll all be speaking Chinese in 10 years of the world doesnt melt first. 疯狂的
“On Monday’s broadcast of CNBC’s “Squawk Box,” Rep. Ro Khanna (D-CA) stated that while China has flown spy balloons over the U.S. before, this most recent move is an “escalatory” move and “was different than previous balloons” and “very different” from Chinese satellites. Khanna said that China can get a lot of the information they presumably wanted from the balloon better from satellites, and “it looks like it happened a number of times before.”
Silly stevie sorry I don’t read yourbull crap posts I know what I’m looking for.move on perv your a waste of space
You read every word of them super sleuth.
So you couldn’t defend your point.
Got it. Again you come out looking like the little man.
How predictable.
I answered it, you dont like the answer because your an extreme liberal. Your problem. I did that without calling u a name, did I pass the test Chuck D?
Or maybe you can help your fellow cult member discover some big secret paragraph I wrote so he can finally prove a point on here. your forensic expertise should be able to locate it for him, no?
Silly stevies anybody give a crap? Let the insults fly perv!
Uhm, no flynn, you did not provide evidence of Democratic cheating. It’s you who needs their meds adjusted.
SORRY meant to add getting nasty but you all know that he’s a ittle rattled getting called out for his bull crap does that to the perv
I have to post again and ask nicely if Flynn, GFB or Marincic have a response to my earlier post:
ANTHONY J SANTO
February 7th, 2023
Many on the far right put symbolism before substance.
It is more important to profess your dedication to Christianity, to go to Church, and pray publicly than it is to live up to the morality of selflessness that Jesus taught.
It is more important to stand, hand on heart and pledge allegiance to the flag, to “act” like a patriot than to live up to American democratic values.
And as Francis Wilkinson points out in his brilliant column, “Trump’s border wall settles into a strange costly afterlife,” it is more important to build a symbolic wall that immigrants can easily overcome than to actually do something to control immigration effectively. As Wilkinson humorously states, the wall “…can be easily surmounted by a ladder, a technology that is many thousands of years old and widely available in Mexico.”
When Democrats proposed “money for migrant processing centers at the border and badly needed immigration courts, one result of which would almost certainly be speedier expulsion of migrants from the US, the idea was promptly killed.”
Republicans don’t like wasting money, or at least so they say:
Texas Governor “Abbott’s wall, which the Texas Observer called a ‘colossal waste of money,’ has generated contracts for GOP campaign donors and a talking point for Abbott’s political future.” The estimate for completing the wall in Texas is estimated at $17b. by the Texas Observer.
“The state’s (Arizona) taxpayers will spend about $76 million or so to remove the eyesores (a wall of shipping containers), which is a bargain compared to the roughly $95 million that they spent to install them in the first place.”
Wilkinson concludes, “It’s a silent scream of fear and loathing directed at the people on the other side. In which case maybe the wall is not a costly, colossal failure. It’s therapy.”
I really would like to hear a meaningful response to the facts and opinions in the above post. You must have something to say. Defend yourselves as best you can against my criticisms of the far right and explain why, in light of the facts I presented, you still believe a border wall is the way to go.
This is a challenge. No response means you accept what I posted.
You give a crap Christophe / Bob and or assigns. You’re usually one of the first to give a crap on most every conservative opinion. Did you find the direct evidence of my controversial statement? Inquiring minds want to know. Maybe 99 can give u a hand with your hunt.
PBS News Hour:
“More than a year after President Biden won the presidential election, former President Trump and his allies insist, without evidence, that widespread voter fraud led to a stolen election.
A new, exhaustive piece of reporting from the Associated Press shows that simply is not true. AP Reporters went looking for cases of voter fraud in six states that Trump has challenged, and they found fewer than 475 potential instances out of more than 25 million votes cast, a number that would not have come close to changing the outcome.”
Brennan Center for Justice, NYU School of Law:
“Sensationalist claims have circulated this election season about the extent of voter fraud, with some
politicians going so far as to tell voters to fear that this November’s election will be “rigged.” Because
electoral integrity is one of the elements necessary to making America the greatest democracy in the
world, claims like this garner media attention, and frighten and concern voters. But putting rhetoric
aside to look at the facts makes clear that fraud by voters at the polls is vanishingly rare, and does not
happen on a scale even close to that necessary to “rig” an election.
Studies Agree: Impersonation Fraud by Voters Very Rarely Happens
The Brennan Center’s seminal report on this issue, The Truth About Voter Fraud, found that most
reported incidents of voter fraud are actually traceable to other sources, such as clerical errors or
bad data matching practices. The report reviewed elections that had been meticulously studied for
voter fraud, and found incident rates between 0.0003 percent and 0.0025 percent. Given this tiny
incident rate for voter impersonation fraud, it is more likely, the report noted, that an American
“will be struck by lightning than that he will impersonate another voter at the polls.”
I wont debate religion with an athiest or Pagan or whatever your beliefs are. You’re an older gentleman, very set in your ways, many years to develop the opinions you have, and there’s nothing that I’m going to say that will convince you differently, nor will I be convinced of your beliefs. Maybe there’s others that will journey in there with you but its a moot point and a wasted conversation to me. Another extreme liberal put that out there the other day and it was a hard pass. All the other stuff is ad nauseum things that you preach daily. Roll with it man, if thats what you think then fine. Personally, I think its just liberal points of views on a political topic.你去
Though a few die hards like Kari Lake, the sore-loser in the Arizona race for governor, have attempted to change their losing campaigns with hysterical cries of widespread voter fraud, the American public sees these attempts for what they are and are tired of false accusations about voter fraud from MAGA losers who just follow the example of their erstwhile loser-in chief. Our democracy is more important than their frustration, anger, and thin-skinned bitterness.
Steve, when you post a factual well-argued conservative point of view all “liberals” would be happy to discuss and debate but answering unfounded opinions born of emotions is a waste of time.
Please note: The State of Conufusion speech is on at 9 tonight. Should Kevin take the high road or should he go down the low road and rip the speech up in front of the world. The countdown is on………..
Steven Flynn February 2nd, 2023 “Sounds like one of the extreme liberal athiests.”
February 7th, 2023
I wont debate religion with an athiest or Pagan or whatever your beliefs are.
Perfect and typical, only debate something with somebody that agrees with you. You’re ridiculous! Apparently you just need attention.
I keep asking, but nobody answers; Will you give me proof there is a god, or more specifically, if you like, a Christian God? – Blind faith by blind men, that pathetically use “God” as a tool for their devious behavior, and most certainly not for, as it should be, the positive aspects of religion. Nauseating hypocrites.
Of coarse you won’t answer, or provide proof there is none. – Now go take a walk on some water.
And since you’re into foreign languages, try this one on for size, as my favorite Sicilian uncle used to say; “Non me ne frega un cazzo.” That pretty much sums up how the sane and reasonable feel about whatever you have to say.
“Roll with it man.”
As ChuckD post about false electors reminded me of this story we all remember and recently appeared in the local paper as Logan, Flynn and others all live in Sarasota County. This is what happened to Cyber Ninja’s
Here’s another text in June 2021 between Logan and Bobb in which Trump was also referenced.
Bobb: “You’re in need of another 1.9 million, correct?”
Logan: “That is how much I need quickly. I need more than that to finish.”
Bobb: “I’ll raise with 45 (Trump) again next time we talk.”
The audit’s conclusion that Joe Biden won in Maricopa County was released in September 2021. The process left Logan and his Cyber Ninjas company in financial ruin.
The next month, Logan indicated in a text message to a colleague that he had hoped Trump could soften the crushing financial damage, which, not surprisingly, never happened.
“It is my understanding that our underfunded status is known all the way up to 45,” Logan wrote. “I never talked to him, but I’ve been told the message was received.”
Mr. Flynn 🤡 simply put all election deniers like you are being stupid and willfully ignorant for Trump. Opinions must be drawn from the facts. You have been asked many times to show your facts on the election being stolen from Trump. You stay silent rather than admit the truth lost ..bigly….You are responsible for your own stupidity. Stop blaming others for your mental issues
What about the liberal election deniers, are they stupid for Trump too? You twist the word “facts” to your agenda so that’s subjective now, I say its sunny out, you say I saw a small cloud at noon. Staying silent I dont and stupidity is subjective as well, maybe I think you’re stupid, who’s right? We all have mental issues Guy, using the term “short bus” is a mental defect, who do u blame for that?
You people have no idea what the machine gun on a jet can do.
To put that another way, the A-10’s massive weapon fires 65 rounds per second… and we’re not talking about just any rounds. We’re talking about 65 of these rounds per second.Aug 15, 2022
Who in hell are you talking to?
Mr, Flynn 🤡 again you give no facts about denying the results of the election in 2020…You just rant about twisting the facts. What facts were twisted? Where is your proof that there was mass election fraud that would have changed the outcome of the election. Stop trying to hide your stupidity and willful ignorance for Trump is on the big screen for all to watch and laugh at you.
Where on this forum did i type any of what you’re saying? I’ll wait sir…….
I am replying to the article in the Daily Gazette about the homeless shelter in Saratoga Springs. This shelter may not be built in the planned location. Apparently, the parents of students of Saratoga Central Catholic School are “outraged” that the location shares property with the school. This is sad that these parents cannot embrace this opportunity to see that the homeless are helped. Parents who want their children to have a Catholic education should give their children the opportunity to understand Catholic values. Some of the Catholic teachings are that each person deserves dignity, each person is created in the image of God, and service to others is important. The homeless shelter will show the students firsthand what true charity means. Let us not stop those who want to help “the least of our brothers”. After all, what would Jesus do?
So true, Marie. “Christian” certainly has taken on an elitist connotation. I think we’ve all (except them) seen it. Lots of litmus tests to get into heaven, but I’m afraid if that’s the reality of the afterlife, many are going to be surprised to see their “accommodations”.
Mr. Flynn 🤡 the question should be. In this forum you were asked about election denial multiple times by me and others and gave no response. Here is the opportunity for you to clean this up. Do you believe Trump’s claim that the election was stolen from him as he claims daily? Was there mass voter fraud like Trump claims daily. Unscrew your MAGA hat and answer.
Flynn, you have yet to show anyone other than a Republican committed election crimes. Yes, both Republicans and Democrats have violated election laws, but no one has, and with such organization and on such a monumental scale, as Republicans have.
But you say both sides do it. So far you haven’t even provided one. I’m a bit stunned you even show your voice here. You do realize you’ve been humiliated, right? Maybe not?
I dont play that stupid game Guy. You’re just making things up to try and further whatever point you’re trying to make. You accused me of saying something, Im just asking you to show me when I said it? To save you the time and energy, you wont find it. You threw out a false narrative to sway the readers to believe your theory. Whats the term for doing that? Starts with an L.
FL2015, I hope you’re catching the various interviews with Mark Pomerantz who’s currently out promoting his book (ex-prosecutor with SDNY). He really exposes the fact that tRumpy never met a contractor he wouldn’t shaft.
These cretins like Logan, and the hundreds in jail for the insurrection are such utter idiots for ever thinking tRumpy would come to their rescue. It’s clearly a characteristic of the MAGA, and the right in general, to be unable to judge another’s character. It must be an awful kind of tone-deafness to be unable to figure out if you’re being shafted.
Mr. Flynn 🤡 I asked you a question….Which you dodged again for the umpteen time….This is why I call you stupid for Trump. Remain a buffoon if you like.
My God, I just experienced a moment of something similar to a root canal without novacaine. For Sh/ts and giggles I regretfully flipped it over to Tucker Carlson. How anyone can watch that kind of pathetic, low life, Jerry Springer type of ridiculous entertainment that is directed at the simple minded is beyond me.
Flynn, I don’t know to whom this was directed:
Steven Flynn
February 7th, 2023
I wont debate religion with an athiest or Pagan or whatever your beliefs are.
My comment is, I don’t blame you. Whatever “arguments” you advance to support your particular religious beliefs are based on blind faith, absolute belief in the teachings of an infallible book of scriptures, unchangeable and eternal.
Atheists accept life and knowledge as verified through their senses, factual evidence, and reason. Science delivers the most credible current explanations of life and the origins of the Universe, and their strength lies in their willingness to alter those beliefs when carefully analyzed evidence indicates such a change is warranted.
That is why you are charged with emotion, proving your point by any means, and I, though occasionally falling victim to emotions, am trying to be rational and fair.
Looking forward to the spectacle of booing at the first mention of curbing gun violence. Republican Howler Monkeys, don’t let us down!
Come on Chuck, we need those AR-15’s to shoot out the balloons when the Altamont air comes to town.
Do the country a favor, push for a younger Democrat in 2024. This is a total mess of a speech, his best days have passed. It happens to the best of us.
You’re beyond hope steve.so sad. The man cares so much more about America and the people in it than you can imagine. He’s making something you have none of; sense. Stop being a part of the ruination of America. GREAT SPEACH!!!
I dunno, Lou. Since I was a Kindergartner I always preferred archery in the 4-H section.
I got nothing to prove.
But I really miss Joey Chitwood.
(or is that the EnCon section?)
Biden just said it’s never been a good idea to bet against America. Why are you Maga people doing exactly that by putting down our government agencies ? Because fox tells you too, that’s why.
My goodness the Republicans looked small tonight. Good thing they had MTG and her rather big mouth to lead the way, in her Oligarch’s mistress outer wear.