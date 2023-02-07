Letters to the Editor Tuesday, Feb. 7 – Two, from readers in Halfmoon and Schoharie

Article Audio:

Pope clarified line between sin, crime



In response to Mr. Nusbaum’s Jan. 31 letter, (“Pope condones what the Bible condemns,”) it appears Mr. Nusbaum is not for separation of church and state.

The Pope is separating the Bible and the law. While the Bible condemns homosexuality, the law in this country does not see it as a crime. The Pope is not glamorizing anything. He urged church members, including bishops, to show “tenderness” as God does with each of his children.

In clarification made on Jan. 31, He said, “There needed to be a distinction between a crime and a sin with regard to homosexuality.” Pope Francis stated, “When I said it is a sin, I was simply referring to Catholic moral teaching, which says that every sexual act outside of marriage is a sin.” To distinguish between a sin and a crime, he stated, it was a sin to lack charity with one another.

1 Corinthians 6:9-11, Paul warns that those who persist in sin will not inherit the kingdom of God. Is that not the ultimate punishment?

I believe that what two consenting adults do in their own home is none of my business. I try to treat all people with respect and to follow the Golden Rule. It would be so nice if everyone did the same.

Deborah Bender

Schoharie

Politicians need to think more deeply



I wonder if our elected officials think things through before announcing their plans.

In the 1950s and 1960s, when I lived at my parents’ home, we used natural gas for heating and cooking. Most of our neighbors did the same.

During winter storm power outages, we still had heat in the house and could cook. Now they want to do away with this option. Besides meaning no heat or cooking during outages, the more dependent on electricity we become, the easier it will be for terrorists to shut the country down.

While I am playing devil’s advocate, let me ask something about the switch to electric vehicles. The figures I am using are for example. I’m sure the actual figures are hugely greater.

Suppose there are 10,000 gas- powered vehicles on the road producing $10 million in gas tax revenue. Now you cut that to 5,000 gas-powered vehicles and 5,000 electric vehicles. The gas tax revenue is cut to $5 million.

Does anyone believe the government will not raise other taxes and fees to make up the lost $5 million? Plus, now if the electrical grid is compromised, it is homes and transportation that are shut down. I don’t have the answers, but I also have never had a job where I could vote myself a raise.

Keene Hallenbeck

Halfmoon

