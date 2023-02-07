Pelicans to keep momentum going at home? Best bets for Feb. 7

Article Audio:

Each day, one of our experts will offer up a best bet (or two or three) that mobile sportsbooks are offering. It might be a traditional spread bet, a player prop or one of the various odds boosts that books offer.

Here are our best bets for Tuesday, Feb. 7:

TOP PLAY

The play: NBA: Pelicans (-1.5) over Hawks

The odds/bet: -110 ($27.50 to win $25)

The book: Caesars Sportsbook

Time/TV: 7:30 p.m. (Bally Sports)

Our take: The New Orleans Pelicans have now won two games in a row after snapping a 10-game losing skid, both of which came at the friendly confines of the Smoothie King Center.

The Pels have been a much better team at home this season than on the road, with Sunday’s victory over the Kings a prime example of that considering they were down three starters, and they’ll be back home in New Orleans tonight with a healthier lineup against the Atlanta Hawks.

The Hawks are capable of putting up points in bunches with Trae Young, but we feel like the Pels will be able to do enough to prevail with both Brandon Ingram and Jonas Valanciunas back in the lineup.

NBA PARLAY

The play: NBA: Suns (-8) over Nets

The odds/bet: -110 ($16.50 to win $15)

The book: Caesars Sportsbook

Time/TV: 7:30 p.m. (TNT)

Our take: The Nets performed better than expected last night against the Clippers despite being extremely short-handed after the Kyrie Irving trade, but they get another tough assignment tonight against a surging Suns team.

The second leg of a back-to-back is never easy in the NBA, especially when you’re lacking in depth, and the Nets will once again be without new additions Spencer Dinwiddie and Dorian Finney-Smith on top of Kevin Durant’s continued absence.

The Suns, on the other hand, have had two days rest and will see top scorer Devin Booker return, so they should win by double digits considering they’re in a much more favorable position than the Nets.

HOW WE’VE FARED

Monday’s best bets

NCAA men’s basketball: Texas (+3.5) over Kansas (LOST $33)

NBA: Clippers (-8) over Nets, Jazz (-9) over Mavericks (LOST $10)

Monday’s profit/loss: -$43 (0-2)

Total for the week: -$43 (0-2)

Total for February: +$52.54 (6-5-1)

Total for 2023: -$114.96 (31-39-1)

NOTE: If a line or odds are minus, it considers the juice one must lay to place the bet. Ex: Team A is -160 on the money line, one would have to bet $160 to win $100 (or $16 to win $10). OR Team B is a 5-point favorite at -110, one would have to bet $110 to win $100 (or $11 to win $10.)

Conversely, on positive lines, if Team C is +140 on the money line, $100 would bring in $140 (or $10 to win $14).

Gambling problem? Call 877-8-HOPENY or text HOPENY (467369).

