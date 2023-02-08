Amsterdam overcomes injury, halftime deficit to top Broadalbin-Perth in boys’ basketball

Article Audio:

BROADALBIN – Even when bad things happen, good things keep happening to the Amsterdam boys’ basketball team.

The Rams were able to overcome the loss of starting guard Jhai Vellon at halftime, as well as a surprising one-point deficit, to defeat Broadalbin-Perth 71-54 Tuesday and finish the Foothills Council regular season undefeated.

The Rams, who will participate in the league’s showcase crossovers this weekend, improved to 13-0 in the league and 18-1 overall. They’re 14th in the latest state Class A poll.

Broadalbin-Perth (2-11, 4-15) led early 7-3 before the Rams went on a 13-0 run on their way to a 21-12 first-quarter lead.

But the Patriots, playing on their senior night, played an inspired second quarter. With senior Ryan Savoie leading the way with eight points in the period, they outscored Amsterdam 23-13 to take a 35-34 lead at the break.

“You’ve just got to remind them the season’s winding down, leave everything out on the floor,” Broadalbin-Perth first-year coach Jonathan Randolph said.

Amsterdam coach Tim Jones said he didn’t need to use fire and brimstone in his halftime talk.

“No, just be patient, be poised,” Jones said. “They’re seniors. They’ve done the right things in the right moments. It’s not about being perfect; it’s about doing what you have to in the moment, and they did it.”

They did it without Vellon, who exited the locker room with his right ankle iced and taped. That caused freshman forward Caleb Miller – who’s up from the junior varsity and has been with the varsity for several games – to start in his place and have the Rams shift their responsibilities a little.

They still had senior guards JaShean Vann and Victor Dueno and senior swingman Ceasar Thompson available, and that’s a headache for any team. They did their usual aggressive, quick-handed defending, scored some points and found Miller to let the freshman shine. He had nine points in the third as Amsterdam regained control, 50-44 entering the fourth.

“He gave us a great inside presence tonight,” Jones said of the 6-4 Miller, “and hit some big buckets. It’s hard when you’re the freshman among all seniors and you’re expected to do some things. Sometimes it’s tough, and he did wonderfully.”

The Patriots never got closer than nine points in the fourth quarter, but overall, it still left Randolph pleased with his squad.

“I’m super proud of this team,” Randolph said. “We could have quit so many times this year, losing by 30 and 40 and 50. Day-in and day-out, they come in and work and play as hard as they can for me.”

Thompson and Miller led Amsterdam with 16 points each. Dueno had 15 and Vann – one of the best rebounding guards in the section – had 15 points and nine rebounds.

“Having lost one of our point guards, we knew we had to step up and play without him as our actual point guard,” Dueno said. “Having all played together since we were young, that just puts us in a spot where we know our chemistry is there even if someone goes down. It’ll be there no matter what.”

Savoie led all scorers with 26 points, including seven 3-pointers. Samuel Hotaling added 17 for Broadalbin-Perth.

Amsterdam 21 13 16 21 – 71

Broadalbin-Perth 12 23 9 10 – 54

Amsterdam scoring: Bartone 2-0-4, Dueno 7-1-15, Miller 5-6-14, Thompson 6-2-16, Vann 6-3-15, Vellon 1-1-3. Broadalbin-Perth scoring: B.Savoie 1-0-3, Hotaling 6-4-17, Robles 2-0-6, Russom 1-0-2, R.Savoie 9-1-26. Team totals: Amsterdam 27-13-71. Broadalbin-Perth 19-5-54.

