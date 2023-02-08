HIGH SCHOOLS – The Schenectady boys’ basketball team outscored Shaker 10-6 in overtime to pull out a 65-61 victory in the Suburban Council on Tuesday night.

Jasceon Taylor scored eight of his 19 points in overtime for the Patriots, including making four of five free throws. Damari Holder scored 17 points for Schenectady, Christian Gomez scored 13 and Quymaine Haggray added 11. Andrew Church led the Blue Bison with 17 points, and Sean Hurley scored 14.

Saratoga Springs held off Burnt Hills-Ballston Lake 62-59, as four Blues Streaks scored in double digits, led by Andrew Stallmer with 16 points and Hutton Snyder with 15.

Alex Doin led the Spartans with 23 points, and Jackson Frame and Ben Kline each scored 11.

Bethlehem outscored Shenendehowa 15-7 in the fourth quarter to pull out a 59-55 victory.

Kieran Barnes scored 20 points for the Eagles, and Matt LaClair scored 16. Andrew Massaroni led Shenendehowa with 13 points, and Ethan Rudd scored 10.

Trey Von Owens-Cody scored 16 points to lead Colonie past Troy 46-42.

Christian Brothers Academy defeated Troy 68-62, as Matt Sgambati scored 19 points for the Brothers, and Aiden Wine scored 18.

SCHALMONT ROLLS 92-64

Schalmont outscored Voorheesville 46-22 in the first half and went on to win 92-64 in Colonial Council boys’ basketball.

Isaiah Smith led the Sabres with 27 points, Elijah Smith scored 24, Andrew Schraa scored 11 and Curtis Brosious added 10.

Carson Carrow led the Blackbirds with 24 points.

Skye Keparitus scored 21 points to lead Cohoes to a 60-44 victory over Ravena-Coeymans-Selkirk.

Seymour Roberson scored 23 points as Catholic Central defeated Lansingburgh 65-59.

Miguel Campbell led the Knights with 15 points.

LaSalle downed Ichabod Crane 56-53 behind 21 points from Davon Maloney.

SCOTIA WINS IN OT

Eddie Bradt scored 23 points, and Fermin Fabian scored 14 as the Scotia-Glenville boys edged Johnstown 58-57 in overtime in the Foothills Council.

Ryan Hoyt led the Sir Bills with 21 points, and Elijah Jones and Braden Jones each scored 14.

Oscar Lilac scored 18 points as Glens Falls defeated Hudson Falls 63-40 in the Foothills Council. Kellen Driscoll scored 16 points for Glens Falls, and Cooper Nadler scored 15.

Tevon Bailey scored 19 points to lead Queensbury past South Glens Falls 66-48 in the Foothills Council.

In the Western Athletic Conference, Loudonville Christian School edged OESJ 59-55, as Mike Marshall led LCS with 22 points. Colten Christensen scored 25 points for OESJ, and Collin Eakin scored 18.

In a non-league game, Mekeel Christian Academy defeated Bishop Ludden 61-51, as Isaiah Rose scored 19 points for Mekeel, Terrence Robinson scored 18 and Orman DeJesus scored 17.

Kingston squeaked past Albany 60-58. Deavion Springsteen led the Falcons with 20 points and Malachi Perry scored 17.

Antonio Fairley scored 28 points to lead Canajoharie to a 58-51 victory over Fort Plain. Zach Herget scored 15 points for Canajoharie.

Dylan Keane led the Hilltoppers with 14 points, and Richie Paddon scored 12.

In the Wasaren League, Saratoga Catholic got past Waterford 41-35 as Justin Duscher scored 15 points for Spa Catholic.

Stillwater downed Hoosick Falls 60-50, as Jaxon Mueller scored 22 points and Lukas Lilac had 19 for Stillwater.

ANTOINE SPARKS SABRES

Karissa Antoine scored 36 points as Schalmont defeated Voorheesville 67-44 in a Colonial Council girls’ basketball game on Tuesday.

Antoine scored 22 points in the first half as the Sabres took a 31-17 lead. Gianna Cirilla scored 12 points for Schalmont, andArianna Brandon added 11. Mia Carmody led the Blackbirds with 18 points.

Saige Randolph needed 25 points to reach 1,000 in her career and hit that number on the nose to help Albany Academy defeat Mohoansen 49-27. Bella Vincent added 11 points for Academy, and Bella Petrocci scored 16 points for Mohonasen.

Carolina Williams scored 33 points to lead Ichabod Crane past Holy Names 69-47. Sophia Bologna scored 23 points for Holy Names.

NISKAYUNA TOPS BALLSTON SPA

In Suburban Council girls’ basketball, Niskayuna defeated Ballston Spa 59-48, as Kathleen Birmingham scored 18 points and Olivia O’Meally scored 17 for Niskayuna. Olivia Verdile led the Scotties with 25 points.

Saratoga Springs got past Burnt Hills-Ballston Lake 57-51, as Carly Wise scored 20 points for the Blue Streaks and Tash Chudy scored 17. Grace O’Connor led Burnt Hill with 21 points.

Shenendehowa outscored Bethlehem 15-6 in the fourth quarter to come back and win 55-47.

Kaleigh Montanez scored 28 points for Shen, and Bri Carey added 10 points. Caroline Davis and Paige Davenport each scored 15 points for the Eagles.

Kristen Foglia scored 24 points to lead Shaker to a 64-29 victory over Schenectady. Xavianna McDaniel led the Patriots with 13 points.

Taylor Holohan scored 19 points to lead Averill Park past Colonie 61-43. Jayla Tyler scored 18 points for Colonie.

Columbia held off Guilderland 49-42, as Alivia Landy scored 14 points and Kendyl Ouimette added 11 points for the Blue Devils. Jessica Helou-Topini and Destiny Pipino each scored 12 points for Guilderland.

The Canajoharie girls topped Fort Plain 37-13 in the Western Athletic Conference, as Charlotte Nare scored 12 points for Canajoharie, and Megan Blakeslee scored 10.

UNITED ADVANCE 10-0

Adirondack United girls’ hockey team won the first postseason game in program history, 10-0 over Saranac Lake-Lake Placid in the Section VII semifinals.

Alle Webb had a hat trick for the United, Bayley Duffy had two goals and two assists, Jenna Amodio scored two goals, Lillian Willis had one goal and two assists, Tekla Fine-Lease had one goal and one assist and Caroline Lieberth scored a goal.

The United will play Franklin Academy from Malone on Thursday in Saranac Lake for the Sectional Championship.

INDOOR TRACK AND FIELD

SECTION II STATE QUALIFIER

At HVCC

BOYS

55 — Ives (Shenendehowa), 6.73. 300 — Stodghill (LaSalle), 38.87. 600 — Hesler (Niskayuna), 1:26.54. 1,000 — LaPietra (Columbia), 2:41.29. 1,600 — Richard (Albany), 4:35.77. 3,200 — Iyer (Guilderland), 9:49.20. 55 HH — Praileau (Albany Academy), 7.68. 800 relay — Colonie (Casabonne, Goddard, Fox, Ploof), 1:37.80. 1,600 relay — Shenendehowa (Brown, Lanoie, Colindres, Hacker), 3:44.54. 3,200 relay — Saratoga Springs (Bernd, Blaisdell, Dybala, Talarico), 8:36.62. High jump — Luncheon-Lowrie (Albany Academy), 6-2. Pole vault — Howard (Taconic Hills), 14-6. Triple jump — O’Dell (Broadalbin-Perth), 42-7.75. Long jump — Praileau (Albany Academy), 22-4.75.

GIRLS

55 — West (Niskayuna), 7.42. 300 — Duchaussee (Saratoga Springs), 42.54. 600 — Griffin (Shaker), 1:41.32. 1,000 — Vellekoop (Guilderland), 2:59.17. 1,500 — Bush (Saratoga Springs), 4:44.71. 3,000 — M. Wheeler (Saratoga Springs), 9:58.84. 55 HH — Steele (Guilderland), 8.86. 800 relay — Guilderland (Swan, Barnhart, Cramer, Assabahi), 1:49.08. 1,600 relay — Burnt Hills-Ballston Lake (Torres, Robleno, O’Rourke, Paolino), 4:14.53. 3,200 relay — Shaker (Mirabile, Dunkel, Griffin, Higgins), 9:34.02. High jump — Tesi (Gloversville), 5-2. Pole vault — McBain (Saratoga Springs), 11-6. Triple jump — Moran (Stillwater), 36-10.50. Long jump — Moran (Stillwater), 17-.50. 1,500 race walk — Wilson (Ballston Spa), 9:20.75.

At Shenendehowa

BOYS

Shot put — Pulver (Shenendehowa), 51-9.25. Weight throw — Collette (Shenendehowa), 60-7.75

GIRLS

Shot put — Alling (Greenwich), 35-11.50. Weight throw — Collins (Greenwich), 46-10.75.

